Are John Cena and Nikki Bella still friends? Relationship after split explored

Many fans are aware of John Cena and Nikki Bella's previous relationship, both inside and outside the world of WWE. Due to the public nature of their relationship, details about it were well known, as was their eventual split.

The former WWE couple began dating in 2012 after years of being friends. Their relationship was even featured in Total Divas and Total Bellas, showcasing every success and obstacle they faced. However, their relationship officially ended in 2018. Nikki then shared that the reason they decided to call off their supposed wedding was because of their different priorities in life. Bella wanted a family, and Cena did not want to have kids.

For those wondering if John Cena and Nikki Bella are still friends, we could say both of them are friends but not the closest. In the past, Nikki has stated that John congratulated both her and Brie Bella after giving birth. The former Divas Champion also thanked Cena during their Hall of Fame speech and congratulated him on his marriage to Shay Shariatzadeh.

Both stars are now happily married to different people. Nikki began dating her former Dancing with the Stars partner, Artem Chigvintsev, in 2019 and got engaged in 2020. That same year, the Hall of Famer announced her pregnancy and gave birth to Matteo Artemovich Chigvintsev on July 2020. They tied the knot in August 2022.

On the other hand, John Cena married Shay Shariatzadeh in October 2020 and renewed their vows in July 2022 in Vancouver, Canada, with friends and family in attendance.

Nikki Bella's wedding dress has ties to her previous relationship with John Cena

It has been years since both stars separated and moved on. Despite the emotional reasons for their split and having their own relationship now, it looks like there is definitely no bad blood between them. For her wedding with Artem, Nikki even wore the dress she was supposed to wear for her marriage with Cena.

Bella revealed that she had outfit changes for the event, including the one she was supposed to wear for a different marriage. Nikki said that she made the decision because it fit her vision of the ceremony, not caring that it was supposed to be for a different wedding.

Despite the lengthy relationship they had and its public nature, it's a good thing that the former WWE couple has moved on and remains in good graces with each other.

