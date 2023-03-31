Did Jey Uso accidentally spill the beans on a major WrestleMania 39 match? Sneak peek into viral video

The Ringer Wrestling Show tweeted a video post featuring Jey Uso and his brother Jimmy Uso arriving at their building yesterday, March 30. With WWE WrestleMania 39's set card recently announced, speculation has circulated regarding the Tag Team Champion's latest statement in their video.

A reporter asked Jey "where they were at," referring to the upcoming weekend, to which he hyped up the California press and posed for a few pictures. The camera panned back to Jey after he blurted out the words "main event."

He immediately shuffled awkwardly, looking to his brother for support, insinuating that a mistake had been made. Jimmy clapped Jey on the shoulder and asked if everything was good as he smiled, hoping to take the attention away from the blunder.

Fans have further deduced that Jey's statement may possibly mean The Usos will appear in their first main event, headlining Night One of WrestleMania 39. This came as a surprise after WWE announced the official line-up for both nights, where a previously announced match appeared to headline Night One.

The Tag Team Champions will face off against Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens in an eagerly awaited battle for the title. With only a couple of days left until The Show of Shows, it is only a matter of time before the headlining match for Night One is confirmed.

Could Jey Uso betray Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39?

It is no secret that Jey Uso and his Tribal Chief have had a rocky history in The Bloodline saga. From being his right-hand man to blatantly crossing Reigns' orders, it could be possible that he is gearing up to betray The Bloodline leader during his upcoming WrestleMania title match.

Jey Uso has more than enough reason to rebel against The Head of the Table, with fans speculating on his loyalty to The Bloodline. After he refused to attack Sami Zayn at Royal Rumble, Jey took some time away from the family faction, only returning after Reigns threatened to hurt Jimmy Uso for his brother's actions.

With the stakes so high for The Tribal Chief this weekend, Jey Uso toppling his reign would be a massive turnover in both of their storylines. This could result in an incredibly personal family feud between the two.

GORAV @gorav37 #samizayn #RomanReigns #WWE The storytelling in this moment is beautifully tragic. Sami attempts to save the few ashes left of his friendship with Owens by betraying Roman Reigns,while Jey Uso realized he’s lost respect for his Tribal Chief. Best story in a decade. #RoyalRumble The storytelling in this moment is beautifully tragic. Sami attempts to save the few ashes left of his friendship with Owens by betraying Roman Reigns,while Jey Uso realized he’s lost respect for his Tribal Chief. Best story in a decade. #RoyalRumble #samizayn #RomanReigns #WWE https://t.co/nbyX3EfHtZ

Whether Jey Uso decides to continue being Reigns' lackey or finally stands up for himself, fans can only wonder at what is going through his head in the upcoming days before the big weekend.

