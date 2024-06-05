Did Jey Uso hint at being ’homesick’ with his brand? Exploring his declaration on WWE RAW

Jey Uso became the first male superstar to declare for the Money in the Bank Ladder Match, which will take place on July 16th. The former Tag Team Champion cut a promo from the stands and shared his intention to become the new Mr. Money in the Bank.

Jey Uso first reflected on his turbulent period with The Bloodline, where he eventually left the faction and had to fight Roman Reigns first and then his brother Jimmy Uso.

He thanked the fans for the way they supported him through this rough period, even though his words about The Bloodline could be a hint at a heel turn going forward. Uso currently is a babyface, but if he continues to miss opportunities to become a World Champion, a heel turn could be in the works for the veteran star.

Jey Uso also made it clear that he has his sights set on a title run in singles competition and is hopeful that he will become a champion sooner rather than later.

Still, we shouldn't rule out the possibility of him siding with his brother and Reigns after the MITB Premium Live Event and fighting the new version of The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa). WWE is considering this plan, which could become more realistic should he fail to win the Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

WWE legend explains how Jey Uso can reunite with his brother and Roman Reigns to fight The Bloodline

It is highly likely that the storyline Roman Reigns will get involved in upon his return to WWE will revolve around the new version of The Bloodline.

Should the Tribal Chief target Sikoa and Co., he will need help, and he will need to convince The Usos to side with him.

WWE legend Mark Henry explained what Reigns has to do to side with Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso if they are to start a war with The Bloodline.

"You bring in the Samoan werewolf. It balances out everything, and the Usos are the wild card. And if you make the Usos the wild card, they turn the tide in Roman’s favor. And Roman has to become a benevolent leader. ‘Guys, I wronged you; I didn’t treat you like family. I treated you like employees; treated you like you were beneath me. You’re my brothers. You’re equal to me. You tell me to do it; I’m gonna do it.’ I’m not gonna like when you get that Roman Reigns," Henry said during a recent episode of The Busted Open Podcast (h/t Essentially Sports).

More details on this scenario should become available once we find out when Roman Reigns will return to WWE. He is currently advertised for the final SmackDown before SummerSlam in Cleveland, Ohio (August 2nd).

