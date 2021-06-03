John Cena and The Undertaker are two of WWE's most revered names of all time. The achievements of both superstars in the company cannot be fathomed.

Despite working in WWE at the same time over many years, the two rarely faced each other in one-on-one matches. John Cena and The Undertaker faced each other a handful of times, but whenever they did, they had all the eyes on them.

Did John Cena ever beat The Undertaker?

Managed to get a sneak peek at a clip from Part 2 of #TheLastRide coming out this Sunday on @WWENetwork It looks AMAZING. The story of the Cena/Undertaker match/angle at #WrestleMania is untold. Taker is giving us an honest look into the road to the end. Can’t wait for Sunday! pic.twitter.com/VnPHdRBqu5 — Kenny McIntosh 🏳️‍🌈 (@KennyMcITR) May 15, 2020

John Cena beat The Undertaker three times in his career. This only takes into account their one-on-one matches. The two superstars faced off against each other six times in singles competition, of which The Undertaker won three times, and Cena won three times.

Their one-on-one match history is as follows:

WWE SmackDown (April 8, 2003) — John Cena defeated The Undertaker

WWE Vengeance '03 (July 27, 2003) — The Undertaker defeated John Cena

WWE SmackDown (August 5, 2003) — John Cena defeated The Undertaker

WWE SmackDown (June 22, 2004) — The Undertaker defeated John Cena

WWE RAW (October 9, 2006) — John Cena defeated The Undertaker

WrestleMania 34 (April 8, 2018) — The Undertaker defeated John Cena

Given the iconic stature of the two stars, it's remarkable they only faced each other six times in the long time that they spent on the WWE roster together. However, as can be seen, their record splits right down the middle.

What was The Undertaker's impact during his time in WWE?

Over the course of his 30-year WWE career, The Undertaker won multiple titles, but more than that, he created some unforgettable wrestling moments. The Phenom faced the best of the best in the ring and, as a result, has had some of the best wrestling matches of the past several decades.

Be it his feuds with Shawn Michaels or Triple H, or iconic ones when he faced his "brother" Kane, he is responsible for some of the most memorable moments in WWE history. His persona created a massive impression on generations of fans and will never be forgotten, even though he retired late last year.

What was John Cena's impact during his time in WWE?

John Cena is the most iconic wrestler of the modern era. Every fan, even casually acquainted with wrestling, is familiar with the polarizing star. Over the course of his career, he won multiple championships, tying the record for most world championship wins with Ric Flair at 16.

Over the past two decades, Cena helped carry WWE into a more family-friendly era of wrestling, transitioning from Doctor of Thuganomics to the clean-cut "Hustle Loyalty Respect" character that fans are familiar with.

Currently, John Cena has taken a step away from wrestling and has made a name for himself in Hollywood.

