Carmella is known for her glamorous persona, impressive athletic ability, and sharp-tongued mic skills. She has captured the hearts of many in the WWE Universe and is even a former SmackDown Women's Champion. While it is widely known that she is currently married to her husband, it has been rumored that she used to be in a relationship with WWE icon John Cena.

From his charming looks to his gentlemanly personality, it is no surprise that the former Heavyweight Champion has been linked to a handful of his co-workers in the past. Fellow superstars include Victoria, Mickie James and Nikki Bella. He had a long-term relationship with the latter of the three and was engaged to be married, but the couple called it quits in 2018. It was during this time that Cena was rumored to be dating Carmella to get over his ex-fiance.

Mella appeared on The Bellas Podcast in 2019 to deny the rumors. She explained that at the time, she lived in Tampa, Florida, and Cena was in town at the time. Sources saw him at a local bar and falsely assumed he was accompanied by the former SmackDown Women's Champion.

“That is the most insane rumour because at the time that was when I broke up with my ex." [H/T Express.co.uk]

This isn't the first time Mella has had to face home-wrecker rumors after Graves's ex-wife accused him of cheating on her with the women's superstar.

When will Carmella return to compete in-ring?

Carmella has been absent from WWE programming since March 12, where she competed in a 10-Women tag match. Mella's absence has since been confirmed to be positive as she announced her pregnancy with Corey Graves.

Fans are ecstatic for the couple, especially after Mella shared her journey through a miscarriage and having treatment for an ectopic pregnancy. However, this most certainly means that the former SmackDown Women's Champion won't be competing for a while. It is unclear how many months it will take for Mella to return after giving birth, so the WWE Universe will have to wait for updates.

While it is unfortunate that Carmella's absence will be felt for a little while longer, fans are really happy for her. This will be her first child with Graves, as the commentator already has three children from his previous marriage.

