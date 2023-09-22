Did Matt Riddle really slap current champion backstage amidst alleged real-life heat? What we know so far

Matt Riddle has been dealing with quite a few controversies lately. The RAW superstar was allegedly sexually harassed at the John F. Kennedy International Airport by a staffer. The latest rumor swirling on the internet is that he slapped Gunther backstage amid rumored real-life heat.

The rumors have no credibility and were falsely attributed to Mace of Maximum Male Models’ Twitch stream. Someone on social claimed Mace and Mansoor discussed the backstage scuffle between Matt Riddle and Gunther on their Twitch stream.

Mace and Mansoor did trick people into believing they were shooting on their former co-workers. They had nothing but praise for LA Knight and Maxxine Dupri. They said Knight got over on his own and made the most out of the Max Dupri gimmick, even though Vince McMahon hated that character.

As far as the Matt Riddle situation is concerned, the Original Bro was quietly removed from television in the wake of his allegations against the JFK airport staffer. He was last seen on the September 4, 2023, episode of RAW.

The Original Bro teamed up with Drew McIntyre against the Viking Raiders (Erik and Ivar) in a tornado tag team match on the red brand. The pair lost the match to the Raiders due to an accidental distraction by The New Day’s Kofi Kingston.

Matt Riddle's WWE future seems uncertain after latest controversy

Matt Riddle was expected to work the September 18, 2023, episode of Monday Night RAW. PWInsider reported at the time the former United States Champion was not seen backstage before the show.

The report led fans to believe that WWE might be done with Riddle. His name was heavily rumored in the latest slew of budget cuts, but that didn’t happen.

It is worth mentioning that former champions Dolph Ziggler and Shelton Benjamin were among a handful of names released from their contracts on Wednesday. Fans might have to wait some time to know about Riddle’s future with WWE.

