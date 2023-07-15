Did Michael Cole accidentally spill the beans on massive WrestleMania feud on WWE SmackDown? What you might have missed!

This week's WWE SmackDown opened with Bianca Belair cutting a promo ahead of her Women's Championship match against Asuka tonight. She was then confronted by Charlotte Flair as the two women seemingly agreed to face each other at SummerSlam. However, Michael Cole may have teased something else.

On the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, The EST stated that she has been waiting for her title rematch since losing it at this year's Night at Champions. While she aired her grievances, Charlotte interrupted the former RAW Women's Champion. The former demanded that if Belair wins tonight, they will square off at SummerSlam for the Women's Championship. Both of them seemingly agreed and ended the segment calmly.

While the former champions were still inside the ring, The Empress of Tomorrow was spotted watching the entire thing backstage. However, the SmackDown commentator possibly made an error and stated Flair and Belair could possibly face at WrestleMania instead of The Biggest Party of the Summer next month.

It remains to be seen if a potential feud between Belair and Flair is being planned for WrestleMania 40 and whether Cole accidentally let that information out. However, it should be noted that 'Mania plans are usually not decided so far ahead. Therefore, it is likely that this was a botch.

What could happen to the WWE SmackDown stars at SummerSlam instead?

Asuka defeated Bianca Belair at Night of Champions for the WWE Women's Championship

At the moment, no matches for next month's event have been announced just yet. However, both RAW and SmackDown are already building up storylines and feuds heading to the show. Interestingly, the rumored match for the Women's Title will involve another star.

Although Charlotte hopes Bianca will win tonight and both will move on to SummerSlam, reports suggest otherwise. As per Dave Meltzer, Asuka will also join them in a Triple Threat match instead.

Other matches planned for next month's event include Shayna Baszler vs. Ronda Rousey, Trish Stratus vs. Becky Lynch, Drew McIntyre vs. Gunther, Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar, and Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso.

Which WWE SmackDown stars might show up during Asuka vs. Bianca Belair tonight?

After the opening segment, The Queen appeared again backstage. She was seen hauling her luggage toward the exit of the PNC Arena, stating that she wanted Adam Pearce to be at peace during the title match.

As Charlotte was leaving, Bayley and IYO SKY appeared and teased that a possible cash-in could occur during the main event. As a result, Charlotte decided to remain backstage at WWE SmackDown.

It remains to be seen which women will eventually appear at SummerSlam and if Flair's prediction will come true.