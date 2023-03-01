Did Otis get a girlfriend on WWE RAW? Confirming the nature of his brand-new relationship

The recent episode of WWE RAW teased some potential new allies for Otis, but not really as his girlfriend. Still, it looks like he will begin an interesting new relationship with Maxxine Dupri.

Ever since Maximum Male Models moved to the Monday show, they have expressed interest in Otis. The group approached the superstar again, but he rushed off after claiming he needed a match to clear his head. The group later joined him at ringside against Johnny Gargano.

All MMM members went to support the Alpha Academy member, but their intentions to help were cut off by Dexter Lumis. Gargano eventually got the victory, but the rest of the stable remained with the 31-year-old star. Otis may not have gained a new girlfriend in Maxxine Dupri, but possibly a new business partner.

For those wondering where Otis' fellow Alpha Academy member Chad Gable was, he was in action earlier that night on RAW. Despite an impressive performance, Chad Gable was unable to defeat Cody Rhodes.

Maximum Male Models was introduced in July 2022 on SmackDown by Max Dupri, who has now reverted to his LA Knight character. Now, the group is composed of Ma.çé, Mån.sôör, and their leader, Maxxine Dupri.

Otis once had an on-screen girlfriend in WWE

Back in December 2019, Mandy Rose and the current RAW Superstar embarked on an interesting romantic storyline. Another male star involved during that time was Dolph Ziggler, but it was Otis who the former superstar formed a relationship with.

A lot of changes have since happened, with one of them being Mandy now being engaged to former NXT star Tino Sabbatelli. Still, it looks like Mandy Rose remembers the storyline with fondness.

"That was such a fun, loving, entertaining story. And I think of the timing of it, like, you know, right during the pandemic, too. So, I feel like there was so much negativity going around, and just like, people cooped up in their homes, and I felt like it was such a good story to just kind of like for, I don't know, it was just pure entertainment. And it was fun. But for me, I just had a lot of fun. I had a lot of fun working with him. He's obviously a character in and out in and out of the ring."

Now that the Alpha Academy member has seemingly aligned himself with Maximum Male Models, it will be interesting to see how his new partners and persona will treat him.

Booker T just voted in the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards. Do his choices match yours? Check here

Poll : 0 votes