When Mandy Rose revealed her fiance's reaction to her getting intimate with Otis in WWE 

In late 2019, Mandy Rose started a love triangle storyline with Otis and Dolph Ziggler on WWE SmackDown. The angle went on for a few months, during which God's Greatest Creation and the current member of Alpha Academy had several passionate moments on-screen.

While she was dating Otis on-screen, Rose was in another romantic relationship in real life with former NXT star Tino Sabbatelli. In an interview with TVSeriesHub, the former NXT Women's Champion disclosed her then-boyfriend's reaction to the storyline.

"My boyfriend doesn't have an issue with it. It's all a storyline and entertainment. If he got jealous of this, or if any guy did, it wouldn't work out, honestly," she said.

Rose has been dating Sabbatelli since 2018. The couple made their relationship public when they attended the Hall of Fame ceremony together that same year. Last September, the 32-year-old announced her engagement to her longtime boyfriend.

Mandy Rose recently got fired from WWE

After participating in the 2015 Tough Enough competition, Mandy Rose signed with the Stamford-based company. She spent about two years in NXT before moving to the main roster in 2017. The 32-year-old had a four-year run on Monday Night RAW and SmackDown before returning to NXT in July 2021.

After her return to NXT, Rose became the top female competitor on the brand. The former leader of Toxic Attraction held the NXT Women's Championship for 413 before dropping the title to Roxanne Perez on the December 13 episode of the former black-and-gold brand.

A few hours later, the company reportedly released her from her contract because of the content she posted on her FanTime page.

