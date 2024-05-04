Did Paul Heyman tease a face turn on SmackDown? Reflecting on the Wise Man's words in the segment 

During the recent episode of WWE SmackDown, Paul Heyman shocked the world by disclosing that he pulled Roman Reigns from the Draft Pool without the prior permission of the Tribal Chief. Besides this, the Special Counsel also teased a face turn during the show. This was evident from his words as he was seemingly on his way to damage control, preventing Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga from creating more chaos.

During his backstage conversation with Nick Aldis, Paul Heyman disclosed that the reason behind pulling Roman Reigns from the Draft was to protect him from everything going on in the Bloodline since he has been gone. Not only this, but the Special Counsel also urged to remove Kevin Owens and Randy Orton from their tag team match against the Bloodline at Backlash France.

Even though Paul Heyman tried to convince The Viper and The Prizefighter to withdraw from the match, this didn't work. The Wise Man also revealed that he intends to protect Randy and Kevin and prevent the new Bloodline from creating more chaos.

These words are a clear sign of the WWE Hall of Famer's slow babyface turn. Fans can expect more hints and teasers in the upcoming episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

Has Paul Heyman confirmed another Bloodline civil war?

The words of the Wise Man on SmackDown indicate a potential face turn and hint at another Bloodline civil war. Paul Heyman's attempt to protect Roman from the chaos in the new Bloodline under Solo Sikoa's leadership suggests that whatever is happening may not be safe for The Tribal Chief or align with his wishes.

This hints at a scenario where, upon his return, Reigns will oppose Heyman and Tama Tonga, leading to another conflict within the Bloodline.

This conflict could determine the group's true leader, with Solo Sikoa asserting himself as the Bloodline leader since Roman lost the undisputed title at WrestleMania XL.

Overall, the developments in the Bloodline saga, including Heyman's revelations and the potential for a civil war within the group, add intriguing layers to the narrative.

