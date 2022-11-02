Did R-Truth really get injured on WWE NXT?

R-Truth made his second appearance on the latest episode of NXT 2.0 and performed in a match against Grayson Waller. However, their bout ended abruptly after the main-roster star seemingly suffered an injury.

The WWE veteran made a surprise appearance on the October 25, 2022, episode of the developmental brand. During Wes Lee and Grayson Waller's segment, where they were discussing their matches at the recent Halloween Havoc event, R-Truth's music played.

He came out cosplaying The Joker, with the mask present as well. The main-roster star then hilariously claimed he was hosting the aforementioned event.

The two stars quickly clarified the situation to Truth, with Lee even sharing that he won the North American Championship in a ladder match. The main-roster star then offended Waller when he learned he had lost against Apollo Crews during the event. This led to Wes and the former United States Champion teaming up against Grayson.

In the latest episode, the Australian Superstar got the chance to exact his revenge against the main roster star. The bout went smoothly, with R-Truth even performing some of John Cena's taunts. Unfortunately, the action was halted when Truth dived on top of the ropes and landed awkwardly outside the ring.

The referee then ended the match and the NXT star bragged about his victory, all the while Truth was being assisted backstage. At the moment, there are still no updates regarding R-Truth's state, but it looks like the impact was legitimate. For now, fans can only hope for the best regarding the well-being of the RAW star.

Wes Lee sends a heartfelt message to R-Truth after their previous NXT segment

It's no secret that the former United States Champion is loved not just by fans, but by professionals as well. As it turns out, he even inspired some up-and-coming WWE stars.

After their segment on last week's episode of NXT 2.0, the current North American Champion shared that R-Truth was one of the people he looked up to. Wes Lee also revealed that he became a fan due to the veteran's skills and charisma.

"Watching wrestling growing up, there weren’t too many PoC I could look up to. But when a super charismatic and athletic K-Kwik with box braids showed up on my screen, hittin the jump splits and corkscrew hook kickin fools, I immediately became a fan."

Wes Lee @WesLee_WWE Watching wrestling growing up, there weren’t too many PoC I could look up to. But when a super charismatic and athletic K-Kwik with box braids showed up on my screen, hittin the jump splits and corkscrew hook kickin fools, I immediately became a fan.. Watching wrestling growing up, there weren’t too many PoC I could look up to. But when a super charismatic and athletic K-Kwik with box braids showed up on my screen, hittin the jump splits and corkscrew hook kickin fools, I immediately became a fan.. https://t.co/HywCXa6N1F

For now, fans can only wait and see about other details regarding Truth after his NXT match and hope that nothing serious has happened to the star.

Is CM Punk returning to WWE? Is his AEW run actually over? A wrestling legend speaks his mind here

Poll : 0 votes