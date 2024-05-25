Did Randy Orton give away major spoiler on WWE star's return at King and Queen of the Ring? Exploring the clue

Randy Orton will face Gunther at King and Queen of the Ring after beating Tama Tonga on WWE SmackDown. The Viper won his semifinal match inside a packed Jeddah Super Dome, but that wasn't the only significant moment that fans spotted. A peculiar moment during Orton's entrance led to speculation regarding a superstar's return at this weekend's PLE.

Uncle Howdy (Bo Dallas) has long been linked with the teasers that keep popping up on WWE TV. A new teaser for his return may have occurred during Randy Orton's entrance. For a split second, the audio of his 'Voices' theme seemed to glitch, and the usual voice that says 'they' seemed to change.

It was brief but Orton seemed to respond to the glitch by nodding and pointing to his head. It could be a hint that Uncle Howdy will make his presence felt at King and Queen of the Ring.

This should be taken with a grain of salt, as it may have just been a legitimate audio glitch. It's not the most obvious clue for eagle-eyed WWE fans to suss out, but if it is a teaser, Orton might have to watch his back on Saturday.

Orton does have a history with Uncle Howdy, albeit through his connection with the late great Bray Wyatt. He was a member of the Wyatt Family during a storyline in 2016-17 and also feuded with The Fiend a few years later.

Randy Orton will face Gunther at WWE King and Queen of the Ring

Randy Orton will slug it out with Gunther to become the King of the Ring in Saudi Arabia. It will be the first time the two superstars meet and it promises to be an intriguing match given their in-ring styles.

RKO beat Tama Tonga on SmackDown, but the Bloodline attacked him afterward. Kevin Owens returned to help his friend deal with Solo Sikoa and his associates.

The two-time Royal Rumble winner could be headed for a title shot at Summerslam if he beats Gunther. Triple H announced that the winner of the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments will get a world title shot at the summer PLE.

Gunther is a difficult opponent, though, as he's rarely lost since arriving on the main roster. He beat Jey Uso on RAW to secure his spot in the final, and he'll now go up against the Legend Killer.

