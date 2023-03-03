Did Randy Orton and Stacy Keibler date? The Viper's love life before meeting his wife Kim Orton

Randy Orton married his wife Kim Orton in 2015. The former WWE Champion, a prominent celebrity, was naturally linked to a few women prior to his marriage. However, some of them were only part of storylines for television. Stacy Keibler was one such rumored romantic partner.

The wrestling legend had a notable run as Vince McMahon's assistant in 2002. During this time, she was also seen flirting with then-debuting Randy Orton. Stacy later claimed that he was making advances at her, which resulted in The Viper having a match with Hardcore Holly.

The superstars met again in 2005. This time around, they became an on-screen couple, but their relationship didn't last long. Prior to The Viper's WrestleMania match against The Undertaker, he RKO'd his on-screen girlfriend to prove his ruthlessness. However, Stacy Keibler and Randy Orton never had a real-life relationship.

While Stacy Keibler never dated Randy Orton in real life, she did date former WWE Superstars Test and David Flair. She ultimately left the company in 2006. In 2011, she appeared on Tough Enough. In 2019, Keibler inducted Torrie Wilson into the Hall of Fame. She is currently married to Jared Pobre with whom she has three children, two daughters and a son.

Meanwhile, Randy Orton remains in WWE. He was previously married to Samantha Speno from 2007 until 2013. He is currently married to Kim Orton and has a total of five children. He has a daughter from his previous marriage, Kim had three from her previous relationship, and they have another daughter together.

Randy Orton's wife Kim Orton once called out a female superstar, who is not Stacy Keibler

The Viper was not involved in many romantic relationship storylines after his on-screen relationship with Stacy Keibler. Still, he shared the ring with the likes of Stephanie McMahon, Beth Phoenix, Alexa Bliss, and more. As it turns out, his wife wasn't a big fan of one of them.

During The Viper's feud with Alexa Bliss and Bray Wyatt in 2021, he was involved in a singles match against the former RAW Women's Champion. Wyatt later interfered, which resulted in Bliss getting the victory over the wrestling veteran.

The result was clearly not taken lightly by Kim, who expressed her thoughts by threatening Alexa. Orton then had his own entertaining reply in a now-deleted tweet, hinting that his wife must have taken the in-ring action seriously.

"Apparently my wife doesn't care too much for @AlexaBliss_WWE Maybe @souljaboy should tell her it's fake?" he wrote.

