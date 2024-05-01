Did recently drafted RAW star tease at potential involvement in Uncle Howdy's return?

The potential return of Uncle Howdy is highly anticipated among the WWE Universe, and the Stamford-based promotion is leaving no opportunity to generate hype among fans through their cryptic teasers. Even the most recent episode of the red brand witnessed another new cryptic hint, which many fans believe is a clear indication of Howdy's comeback.

Amid this anticipation, Dijak has also become part of the conversation among fans on the internet after being announced as drafted to Monday Night RAW. A fan spotted the former RETRIBUTION member wearing a t-shirt of the late great Bray Wyatt, which caught the attention of many. Some speculate that this might be a hint of his potential involvement in Uncle Howdy's return to the company.

However, it's hard to determine the reality, as it could also be a tribute to the Eater of Worlds. The assumption of his involvement in Howdy's return arises from the possibility that the company might want to push him in a significant way now that he is an official member of the red brand.

If Dijak is involved in Howdy's return or the rumored Wyatt 6 storyline, it could be a great start for him on the main roster.

Have Dijak and Bray Wyatt ever been involved in a segment before?

Many fans might not be aware, but previously, Dijak and Bray Wyatt were once involved in a segment on Monday Night RAW. At that time, the 37-year-old star was a member of the RETRIBUTION faction which was led by former WWE star Mustafa Ali, where he performed as T-Bar.

This moment occurred on the October 19, 2020, episode of the red brand during the pandemic era. When the faction confronted The Fiend and Alexa Bliss, they disappeared from the ring.

This was the most notable instance when Dijak was involved in a segment with Bray Wyatt in the Stamford-based promotion.

Why Dijak would be a good fit for Uncle Howdy's faction

Talking about why Dijak would be a great fit for Uncle Howdy's potential faction, someone with physicality like the former NXT star could help the company establish dominance for Howdy's faction. The recently drafted star could also serve as a potential guard for the mysterious character.

This direction would allow Uncle Howdy to dismantle his opponents even before the start of their match, as Dijak could neutralize them, ensuring an easy win for Howdy.

When Howdy is expected to make his return?

As of now, there is no update regarding the potential timeline for Howdy's comeback in the Stamford-based promotion. All the teasers and hints are indeed indicating a potential return for him, but there is still no confirmation regarding his potential arrival location.

Meanwhile, with Braun Strowman's recent return to the red brand, many believe that Uncle Howdy's return is also imminent. Fans have high hopes about the Monster Among Men being involved in Howdy's potential faction due to his connection with Bray Wyatt.