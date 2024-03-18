Did Rey Mysterio attend Dominik Mysterio's wedding? Their real-life relationship explored

Dominik Mysterio turned a lot of heads when he betrayed Rey Mysterio and aligned himself with The Judgment Day. Since then, Dominik has wasted no opportunity to berate his father on live television. As their onscreen relationship apparently worsens with each passing day, we take a look at their real-life relationship in this article.

Ever since turning on his father, Dominik Mysterio has left no stone unturned to humiliate and insult Rey Mysterio. Dominik made things personal when he assaulted the legendary luchador in his own house, along with Rhea Ripley.

Dominik has even publicly disowned his father and created a scene when he walked out of Rey's Hall of Fame speech, leaving a lot of fans questioning how good was their real-life relationship.

As it turns out, much of their onscreen tension was just kayfabe and was just pure storyline. Rey even attended his son's wedding recently and could be seen dancing with his wife beside Judgment Day members Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest.

This wasn't the first time that these two have been spotted together in public either. Late last year, a photo of Dominik with an unmasked Rey went viral on social and confirmed that the father-son duo in fact have good rapport with each other. In fact, Rey even praised Dominik before their match last year at WrestleMania 39.

"Incredible. You can only imagine the pride that I feel watching him on TV. I’m on SmackDown, he’s on RAW, so to be able to just sit down at home with my wife and view his matches, hear his promos, just witness his growth throughout the past year and a half [or] year since we were separated, every now and then, I’ll look at my wife and go, ‘Wow, could you believe how much he’s grown, and how good he’s getting?’ I hear it, I hear the buzz. I see what’s going on, so that makes me feel extremely proud of his work." (H/T - Fightful)

Hence, as far as their real-life relationship goes, it looks like everything is certainly fine and dandy in the Mysterio household.

Rhea Ripley sent a message to Dominik Mysterio after his marriage

Dominik Mysterio recently married his longtime girlfriend Marie Juliette. They had a grand wedding which was attended by several WWE stars such as Austin Theory, Damian Priest, and Rhea Ripley.

Following his wedding, Rhea posted a couple of photos from the celebration with a beautiful message for Dominik.

"What an amazing, love filled day! Congratulations @DomMysterio35 & Marie!"

Check out her tweet below:

It will be interesting to see if this will affect Dominik's onscreen pairing in the future with Rhea Ripley.

