[VIDEO] Rey Mysterio, Rhea Ripley, and top WWE star dance at Dominik Mysterio's wedding

Rey and Dominik Mysterio hate each other on WWE programming, but they remain as close as ever away from the ring. This was evident over the past few days as the former NXT North American Champion got married.

Dirty Dom tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart, Marie Juliette, earlier this week. Footage of the wedding has made the rounds on social media. WWE Superstars Rhea Ripley, Damian Priest, and Austin Theory attended the ceremony, with the latter two among Dominik's groomsmen.

The two Judgment Day members were seen having a blast in a video from the Instagram story of Tanhya Caren Diaz, a guest seemingly from the bride's side. Along with Ripley and Priest, a maskless Rey Mysterio can be seen dancing with his wife Angie in the background.

Dominik Mysterio will likely be away from WWE television for a couple of weeks. Meanwhile, his dad will appear on next Friday's episode of SmackDown following his return from injury last week.

Sportskeeda Wrestling wishes the happy couple all the best for the future following their marriage.

Dominik Mysterio lost to Gunther on WWE RAW

WWE seemingly wrote Dominik Mysterio off by having Gunther destroy him on RAW. The two faced off in an entertaining match, which saw The Ring General emerge dominant. He will walk into WrestleMania 40 with the Intercontinental Championship.

As for Dirty Dom, his status for the Show of Shows is uncertain. He likely wouldn't miss it entirely, but the Judgment Day member doesn't have a clear opponent for next month's event. WWE must find a good role for the younger Mysterio at WrestleMania 40 following the excellent year he's had in WWE.

However, it's unlikely anything Dominik Mysterio does at 'Mania will top last year, when he faced his dad. The father-son match was one of the highlights of an action-packed weekend, so the bar for WrestleMania is already pretty high for the second-generation WWE Superstar.

