Damian Priest and former WWE champion attend Dominik Mysterio's wedding as two of his groomsmen

Congratulations are for WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio, who got married today. He tied the knot with his high school sweetheart, Marie Juliette, in what looked to be a beautiful ceremony.

While Dirty Dom hasn't said anything publicly, some footage of the wedding has surfaced online. A couple of his peers from WWE played a part in the occasion. Dominik's cousin, Evelyn Gutierrez, posted a few videos on her Instagram story, including one where the younger Mysterio is getting booed while on stage.

Anyway, one of the clips shows Dominik Mysterio's groomsmen making their way to the dance floor. His fellow Judgment Day member Damian Priest was among them, as was Austin Theory. The two-time United States Champion is close friends with Dirty Dom.

Check out the clip below:

Expand Tweet

It isn't known how long Dominik will be away from WWE following his wedding, especially since it is WrestleMania season.

Sportskeeda Wrestling wishes him and his wife the best for the rest of their life together.

What will Dominik Mysterio do at WrestleMania 40?

While he might be away for a couple of weeks, Dominik Mysterio likely won't miss WrestleMania 40 as it is WWE's biggest weekend of the year. However, he doesn't have a clear role yet at The Show of Shows.

Dirty Dom got mauled by Gunther on RAW and isn't part of the Gauntlet Match to determine his 'Mania opponent. Meanwhile, Damian Priest and Finn Balor will likely defend the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship against Awesome-Truth.

While he could accompany them at ringside and get attacked by a returning legend, the former NXT North American Champion shouldn't be limited to that. Based on the reactions he gets, Dominik Mysterio deserves to have a match at WrestleMania 40.

Expand Tweet

Perhaps he can face Andrade in Philadelphia after he rejects an offer to join The Judgment Day. Could Dirty Dom play a part in Rey Mysterio's feud with Santos Escobar?

It remains to be seen if that's the direction WWE goes in. Hopefully, he has something good to do at The Show of Shows.

A WWE Hall of Famer was stunned to hear about the Vince McMahon allegations. He considered Vince a father figure. Find out who it was HERE

Poll : Will Dominik Mysterio have a match at WrestleMania 40? Yes - He's earned it! No - BOOOOOOOOOOOOO! 0 votes View Discussion