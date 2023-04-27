[Watch] Did Roman Reigns predict The Bloodline's formation 6 years before it happened in WWE?

After spending nearly two years in developmental, Roman Reigns made his WWE main roster debut as a member of The Shield in 2012. The Shield later feuded with Reigns' cousins, The Usos, over the Tag Team Championships. After turning babyface, Reigns also teamed up with his cousins in a few matches.

However, Reigns did not form an official stable with Jimmy and Jey until 2021, when The Usos aligned with The Tribal Chief and Paul Heyman to form The Bloodline.

The Head of The Table seemingly predicted the formation of The Bloodline nearly six years before it happened in WWE. During a Q&A session at Wizard World Comic Con Philadelphia in 2015, Reigns was asked to choose two superstars to align with him instead of his former Shield teammates to form another stable. Reigns stated that he would have to pick The Usos.

"Oh, The Usos, easy. It will be way different than The Shield though. It will be really, it will be weird. It will be goofy. We're very goofy guys together. I grew up with them since I was four so like we have weird inside jokes and noise, like we can talk without using English, like, I'm serious, we can just make weird noises to each other and know what each other is talking about. It's a weird thing. I blame them because they're twins so it's all their fault. But yeah, I would go with The Usos for sure," he said. [5:09 - 5:40]

A 37-year-old RAW star will dethrone Roman Reigns and become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, according to DDP. Check out his comments here.

Roman Reigns successfully defended his title against Cody Rhodes at WWE WrestleMania 39

In August 2020, Roman Reigns defeated The Fiend Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman to capture the Universal Championship. Last year, he unified the world titles after beating Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 38.

Earlier this year, Cody Rhodes returned from injury to win the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble match and earn a shot at Reigns' title at WrestleMania 39. The two superstars clashed earlier this month at the Show of Shows. Despite The American Nightmare's efforts, The Tribal Chief walked out with the victory after interference from Solo Sikoa.

Roman Reigns is technically not the longest-reigning champion in WWE right now, claims a current superstar. Check out the details here.

Recommended Video Roman Reigns and WWE stars who saved their careers by turning heel

Poll : 0 votes