Did Roman Reigns surpass Hulk Hogan's iconic WrestleMania legacy? All you need to know including win-loss record

Roman Reigns' win-loss record over the past few years has been more than impressive, even collecting two championships along the way. He also has a spectacular record in WrestleMania, but it's still not enough to dethrone Hulk Hogan.

Roman Reigns' WrestleMania 39 main event will mark the seventh time he has headlined The Show of Shows, and he is en route to a tie with The Hulkster at eight. Since The Tribal Chief is still active and if he remains on top of his game, it's most likely that he will surpass the record in a few years.

For most WrestleMania appearances, Reigns is also one event short. He has performed at 10 events, including the upcoming one this year, while Hogan has performed at 11. The Tribal Chief just needs one more event to tie up with the wrestling legend.

Roman Reigns has a 7-2 win-loss record at WrestleMania, while Hogan has an 8-3 record. It remains to be seen which side of Roman's record will change after the events of the April premium live event.

Hulk Hogan undoubtedly brought a lot of attention to wrestling in the 80s and 90s, which made him deserving of such an impressive WrestleMania record. Still, it looks like The Head of the Table is ready to break the record held by The Hulkster.

Roman Reigns win-loss: The Tribal Chief already broke a record days before WWE WrestleMania 39

The Head of the Table has been the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion for more than 900 days, and he has obvious plans to prolong his reign until it reaches the thousand mark. Still, an impressive milestone was already hit before The Grandest Stage of Them All was even shown.

The upcoming Showcase of Immortals will mark Roman Reigns' third straight WrestleMania in the same title reign, after beginning this impressive streak at WrestleMania 37 in 2021 and then continuing it the following year at WrestleMania 38. According to BT Sport, the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion is the first superstar to have done so.

From what it looks like, The Tribal Chief surely has more at stake than the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. His upcoming match with Cody Rhodes might not only result in a new champion but will also see multiple streaks possibly put to a halt or broken.

Who do you think will come out as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion at WrestleMania 39? Share your thoughts below.

