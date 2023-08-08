Did Sami Zayn suffer a legitimate injury on RAW? WWE Universe is worried 

On RAW this week, Sami Zayn was scheduled to team up with Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins to face The Judgment Day. Since the match was announced as the main event on the red brand, fans were excited to witness the contest. However, in the end, Zayn could not be a part of the match.

An attack by JC McDonagh backstage kept Zayn out of the main event. After the assault, he was in considerable pain and had to be ruled out of the main event. While many in the WWE Universe thought the injury was part of a storyline, it may be more serious.

On Twitter, fans were seen speculating about a real-life injury to Zayn because of how his elbow looked after the attack by McDonagh. A fan added that Zayn's potential injury looked like a torn tricep and compared it to something John Cena had suffered.

Is Sami Zayn legit hurt too? This doesn't look normal. Sami replaced by Shinsuke Nakamura in the main event against Judgement Day.

That looks like a torn Tricep. I recognize that ball of fluid when Cena had the same thing.

While a lot has been spoken about the Tag Team Champion's elbow, he made a small appearance in the main event on RAW, where he helped Rhodes, Rollins, and Nakamura to beat The Judgment Day. However, during this appearance, Zayn's elbow was taped.

Sami Zayn's potential injury comes at a time WWE RAW is witnessing a lot of wrestlers get hurt

If Sami Zayn is injured on RAW, he will follow his best friend and fellow tag team champion, Kevin Owens. Some time ago on RAW, KO was written off television after an attack by The Judgment Day. However, the real reason behind this was a legitimate rib injury.

Similarly, today, WWE confirmed that Sonya Deville, who holds the Women's Tag Team Championship, will be out indefinitely due to an injury. A tweet from WWE mentioned that she suffered a torn ACL. The news of the 29-year-old's injury has left fans disappointed.

Owens and Deville's injury is concerning because RAW has had many superstars deal with similar issues recently. While Owens and Deville are recent additions to the list, the likes of Braun Strowman and Randy Orton have been out for quite a while now.

Hence, if Zayn is legitimately injured, it could be a massive problem for WWE. A potential injury to the 39-year-old could also mean that he and Owens would have to relinquish their Tag Team Championship. While Sami Zayn's future is unclear, the WWE Universe will hope he remains fit and healthy.

