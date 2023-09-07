Did Samoa Joe really fire shots at WWE on AEW Dynamite? Analyzing potential truth behind his words

It's not new to see AEW stars take shots at WWE, especially those who previously worked in the Stamford-based company. Some fans believed Samoa Joe did the same as part of his fiery promo on Dynamite, but that is not true.

The latest episode of AEW Dynamite intensified the budding feud between MJF and Samoa Joe. While The Devil was about to address his interaction with Joe at All Out 2023, The Samoan Submission Machine interrupted him. The world champion said that Joe rushed to the ring, thinking his theme song was the sound of an ice cream truck.

The ROH World TV Champion replied that the last time he had something to do with ice cream, he was busy being the biggest star on the other company's network. Some believed this was a WWE reference, but it was not the case. The veteran actually referenced his role as Sweet Tooth in the post-apocalyptic action series Twisted Metal.

In the series, the Samoan Submission Machine portrayed an evil clown driving an ice cream truck. The program coincidentally aired on WWE's home network, Peacock.

Twisted Metal stars Anthony Mackie, Stephanie Beatriz, Will Arnett, and Thomas Haden Church. The first season included ten episodes and was released on Peacock on July 27, 2023.

Which WWE moment was referenced in MJF and Samoa Joe's promo battle?

Samoa Joe as Sweet Tooth

Joe's comments regarding the ice cream truck and the streaming service weren't aimed at the Stamford-based promotion. However, the veteran and MJF recreated an iconic moment from their time in NXT at the 2023 All Out pay-per-view.

At NXT Takeover: Brooklyn in 2016, Frieman, who portrayed a "guard" during Joe's entrance, was shoved by the latter. During this year's All Out event, the ROH World TV Champion was making his entrance when he crossed paths with MJF, who was returning to the backstage area. At one point, Joe shoved MJF again, laying the foundation for their feud.

What happened when Twisted Metal's promo aired during a Monday Night RAW commercial break?

As mentioned above, Twisted Metal and many of the Stamford-based promotion's shows are available to stream on Peacock.

On a previous episode of RAW, a trailer of the series played, and fans noticed that the broadcasters removed a scene featuring the former WWE Superstar. In response, Joe took to Twitter and posted, "Y'all Know," with laughing emojis.

It remains to be seen what's next in MJF and Joe's exciting rivalry.

