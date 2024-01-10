Did Shawn Michaels hint at WWE NXT Superstar's main roster call-up scenario? Exploring the possibility

Shawn Michaels has been delicately building younger stars at NXT, and some have already moved to WWE's main roster. However, the Hall of Famer's recent developmental brand episode might be hinting that another one should be expected soon.

Shawn Michaels' recent WWE NXT episode showed Lyra Valkyria get into a verbal exchange against Lola Vice and Elektra Lopez, which later turned into a physical altercation. During their exchange, the brand's Women's Champion mentioned how impressed she was with Elektra being the glue of Legado Del Fantasma. However, Lyra doubled down by stating it was the only thing Lopez had done that was worth watching. Interestingly, this could be a hint that a reunion might be on the rise.

Legado Del Fantasma is a stable formerly composed of Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde, Cruz Del Toro, and Elektra in NXT. However, only the three men debuted on SmackDown, and they were joined by Zelina Vega. They joined forces with Rey Mysterio and reformed the Latino World Order, but Santos recently separated from them and joined forces with Los Lotharios instead.

Lyra's comments may make Elektra rethink her time with LDF and join forces with them. However, she might not join Wilde and Del Toro in LWO but with Santos' new group.

LWO already has Zelina Vega, and Santos could convince Elektra to join his group instead. Escobar could reason that it was Joaquin and Cruz who replaced her with Vega, eventually creating a feud between the girls in the following weeks.

What did Zelina Vega say about replacing Elektra Lopez on WWE SmackDown?

A potential feud between Zelina and Elektra could be more than plausible, especially after the recent events regarding LWO and Santos Escobar. Interestingly, even the SmackDown star has teased how their meeting could go.

While on a past episode of Out of Character with Ryan Satin, Zelina stated that she had no idea why Lopez was replaced. However, it's fresh for everybody as LDF got a new member, and Elektra could continue with her singles career in NXT. She then hinted that there could be a crossover at some point and be attacked by Elektra for taking her place.

"There might be a crossover there at some point. I mean, she might be super p*ssed at me and wanna come and hit me and then there’s gonna be a whole thing there but I don’t know. I think that is the cool thing is that you don’t know."

Why wasn't Elektra Lopez drafted with Legado Del Fantasma on WWE's main roster?

As per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Lopez thought she would be drafted with LDF. However, the company chose Vega instead as the group's initial feud was with Hit Row, and they thought Zelina would fare better against B-Fab.

It would be interesting to see if Elektra will indeed reunite with her former stablemates on WWE SmackDown soon.

