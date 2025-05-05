Did Shinsuke Nakamura leave WWE? The truth revealed

Shinsuke Nakamura has not been seen on WWE TV for weeks now. The star’s last appearance in the company was during the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal on SmackDown, in which he didn't have a very good outing. The star is considered by many as one of the greatest in-ring competitors in the industry’s rich history.

WWE released a string of stars from the roster recently, including Braun Stromwan, Cora Jade, Dakota Kai, and more, which also led to questions of Nakamura’s whereabouts surfacing online. The WWE Universe wondered if The King of Strong Style was also released by the company quietly because there have not been many worthy storylines for the star on TV for quite some time now.

Further, earlier this year, rumors of WWE not renewing Nakamura’s contract once it expired had surfaced on the internet as well, causing intense speculation about his future in the Stamford-based promotion. The King of Strong Style’s contract with the company is seemingly set to expire some time this year in the future.

However, that isn’t the case here. There have been no updates on Shinsuke Nakamura leaving the company or being released by the company, which makes it clear that the star is still a part of the WWE roster, waiting for Triple H to give him the opportunity and a strong creative plan to prove himself and his skills once again.

Nakamura has not been a part of any storylines for months, which has been concerning for his fans for quite some time now. The star was given a brief push back in 2023 with a feud against Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes, but that push also ended abruptly, leaving him on the shelf once again.

Considering the questions fans have been raising over Nakamura’s whereabouts, The King of Strong Style should get a push to prove his worth. Fans will have to wait and see what the company has in store for the former Intercontinental Champion in the future.

Shinsuke Nakamura’s run as the WWE United States Champion wasn’t well received

The King of Strong Style attained a United States Championship victory after a long lull in his career a few months ago, but things didn’t go well that time around as well. The champion was kept aside yet again, which led to the fans getting frustrated over the company’s booking of the star. Vince Russo also blasted WWE for the booking of the former champion in an edition of Writing With Russo recently.

"There's no focus on him, bro," Russo said. "There's no focus. That's the problem. There's no focus on him. The champions should take priority over everybody else, but they don't. They book Nakamura the same way they book Chad Gable. If you're a champion, you should be a priority. I mean, that's an absolute no-brainer." [0:38 – 1:02]

While the company completely dropped the ball on Nakamura this time around, time will now tell what the future holds for him in the industry.

