Did The Miz tease a surprising return after over 2 years on WWE SmackDown? Exploring the possibility

On the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, The Miz delivered a bombshell and tore down LA Knight with his words. During the promo segment, The A-Lister made a few references to troll Knight, which included former WWE star Fandango.

The Miz mocked The Megastar, calling him "a Fandango without tap shoes," which raised a lot of eyebrows. Since then, fans have been speculating whether it was a subtle tease of the former superstar's return to the company. The 40-year-old was released from WWE in 2021.

Following his WWE departure, Fandango went to the independent circuit to make his name there. However, his return to the Stamford-based promotion at this point is highly unlikely, as he is currently signed with Impact Wrestling. He joined the promotion back in 2022 and has been an active star since then.

Moreover, WWE does not seem to have any plans to bring him back, as Fandango never truly broke out as a main-event star. Therefore, The Miz's reference on SmackDown may simply be a dig at LA Knight and nothing more.

The Miz set to launch LA Knight onto a bigger stage?

With each passing day, LA Knight's popularity has been soaring higher. As a result, WWE has finally taken the first step to capitalize on that by putting him in a proper storyline. And the company has seemingly pulled the trigger on the right guy as his opponent.

The Miz is one of the most decorated superstars in WWE, and involving Knight in a program with him would surely work as a catalyst. The A-Lister can significantly elevate The Megastar and launch him on the path to stardom. The two superstars were involved in a heated exchange of words on a recent episode of Raw.

Needless to say, The Miz is one of the best talkers on the mic, and he surely knows how to bring out the best in his opponent. The A-Lister gave a glimpse of it during the war of words between him and LA Knight. Miz's promo felt very authentic, and it allowed The Megastar to shine against him.

With Knight's growing popularity, the former WWE Champion can be the ideal opponent to elevate him and launch him to an even greater stage. Their feud has already begun, and a good storyline could do miraculous things for the 40-year-old on the main roster.

