Is WWE treating 40-year-old fan favorite star as a free agent? Analysing his move to RAW

WWE has an inevitable pattern of experimenting with superstars to harness their potential. This week on RAW, fans witnessed one such move when LA Knight made an appearance on the red brand, despite being a SmackDown superstar. He confronted The Miz in a heated exchange of words in an incredible segment.

Since then, the fans have been wondering whether WWE is treating The Megastar as a free agent in the company. Knight is currently in red-hot form, and his popularity has been rising at incredible speed. Therefore, the company is trying its best to capitalize on his momentum by featuring him on both brands.

One of the other reasons behind putting him on WWE's flagship show this week was the company wanting to start a fresh feud for LA Knight against a prominent star. There couldn't be anyone better than 2-time Grand Slam champion, The Miz, to can bring out the best in the 40-year-old.

With LA Knight getting unfathomable support, WWE wanted to elevate the fan-favorite star in a potential feud with The A-Lister. These two superstars already gave a glimpse of what they can deliver in their very first encounter on RAW this week.

Thus, WWE is treating Knight as a free agent as the Draft has seemingly become nugatory. The concept of the brand split has been eradicated as the superstars have been working across all three brands lately.

Is putting LA Knight on RAW a good move?

LA Knight is currently one of the hottest topics in WWE, and fans go berserk to get a glimpse of him on the shows. It looks like the company has finally pulled the trigger on Knight, and it began with him winning the Slim Jim Battle Royal at SummerSlam.

The sports entertainment company is looking to capitalize on his red-hot momentum by involving him in more storylines on Monday Night RAW. It is perhaps the best decision, as The Megastar will finally have a fresh feud on the Red Brand, which will be a treat for the fans.

Besides, it will WWE's flagship show may be rejuvenated by his presence, considering his unfathomable rise in popularity. Moreover, his involvement with The Miz on RAW will elevate his career significantly, as The A-Lister is one of the most prominent names in the industry.

WWE has not done much with LA Knight in the last few months, and this feud looks to be a perfect opportunity to catapult his career on the main roster. It looks like the "Yeah Movement" has finally been heard and Triple H and Co. have launched The Megastar on the path to stardom.

