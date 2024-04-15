Did The Rock get injured at WrestleMania 40? Exploring the details

The Rock main evented the first night of WrestleMania 40 in a grueling and physical 40-minute tag team match. Due to the intensity of the matches in the event, it's no wonder that some walked out with more than bumps and bruises. Fortunately, this wasn't the case for The Final Boss.

After almost a decade, The Rock returned to in-ring action at WrestleMania 40 to main event the Saturday show. He successfully teamed up with Roman Reigns against Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes to cap off his return. Despite not wrestling for a while, The Final Boss performed well and delivered an exciting match.

In a recent video from his Instagram, the Hollywood actor talked about various post-WrestleMania topics, one of them regarding his health. The Rock shared that fortunately, he did not sustain any injuries during and after the match.

He stated that he was banged up after the event, but it was something he already expected due to the nature of the sport. The Brahma Bull added that he spent the week training to eliminate the inflammation and lactic acid in his body.

Dwayne Johnson also got involved on WrestleMania 40 Sunday where he helped Roman against Cody, but The Undertaker stopped his actions. He then appeared on the RAW after 'Mania episode to confront Rhodes and stated their feud wasn't over.

What is next for The Rock in WWE?

Dwayne during WrestleMania 40 on Saturday

From his last interaction with The American Nightmare, it's safe to assume he won't be hanging the wrestling boots just yet and will return to WWE with a goal already set.

As per reports from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dwayne's return is for the long term. While there is no planned next match for him yet, he might face Cody Rhodes in a singles match for the Undisputed WWE title on next year's WrestleMania. It was also suggested that he could work a match later this year, but nothing is certain.

What is The Rock doing now after his match at WrestleMania 40?

After main-eventing the biggest WrestleMania in WWE history, Dwayne Johnson will now return to Hollywood. It was already shared that after The Show of Shows, he will be working with Emily Blunt on The Smashing Machine, a biographical drama directed by Benny Safdie. The film will follow MMA legend Mark Kerr and he will be involved in the movie's filming from May to August.

It would be interesting to see what is next for The Brahma Bull in the Stamford-based promotion.

