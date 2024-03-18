Which movie is The Rock filming after WrestleMania 40? Exploring his future in WWE

One of Hollywood's biggest stars, The Rock, has revitalized the world of pro wrestling with his presence in 2024. He has been heavily involved in WWE programming since the beginning of this year and is moving the wagons for one of the hottest storylines going on in the company.

His ongoing feud involving Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Cody Rhodes will culminate at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia, as WWE has been cooking it for quite some time. The People's Champ will compete in a tag team match on Night One of The Show of Shows, where he will team up with Reigns to take on Rhodes and Rollins.

However, The Rock's ephemeral stint with World Wrestling Entertainment will seemingly come to an end at the April spectacle as he returns to Hollywood later this year. The Jumanji star will be working on his upcoming biographical drama, The Smashing Machine, under the direction of Benny Safdie.

Starring Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson, the film sheds light on the life of MMA legend Mark Kerr and will provide an unprecedented look into the life of the star. As per the latest reports, The Rock will be involved in filming the movie from May to August this year, just after wrapping up his WWE obligations at WrestleMania 40.

Exploring The Rock's WWE future after WrestleMania 40

The Rock will reportedly devote his time to his Hollywood commitments from May to August this year as he works on his upcoming project under the banner of A24. Therefore, the WWE Universe might not get a glimpse of him for a considerable amount of time on WWE television.

However, with him being a prominent part of TKO, he would seemingly remain involved with the promotion in some capacity even after WrestleMania 40. There's a good possibility that The People's Champ could return to SummerSlam later this year to plant the seeds for his upcoming feud.

He will potentially wrestle his next match in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia later this year in WWE's second premium live event in the nation, as the first one will reportedly be in May this year. Besides, The Great One's involvement at WrestleMania 41 is seemingly inevitable, as the company has been brewing a long-term feud.

Expand Tweet

The Bloodline saga will seemingly see its last chapter as the much anticipated match between The Rock and Roman Reigns is expected to happen at The Showcase of the Immortals next year. Hence, The People's Champ will inevitably return to WWE later this year to plant the seeds for his upcoming feuds.

Poll : Do you want to see The Rock compete in another match this year after WrestleMania 40? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion