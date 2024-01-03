Did The Rock sign a new contract with WWE? Analyzing potential hints upon his return

WWE Universe finally witnessed The Rock's return on RAW, and now fans may be wondering if he has already signed a contract to take on Roman Reigns, possibly at WrestleMania.

The Rock finally returned to WWE, and after making quick work of Jinder Mahal, he shared a moment with his fans in San Diego. He asked if he should sit at "The Head of the Table" to eat something, taking a shot at Roman Reigns. While he didn't confirm his intention to dethrone his cousin at WrestleMania, that may be the plan, and a contract may have already been signed.

The first clue comes from The Great One's appearance alongside Nick Khan. In a video uploaded on ESPN's TikTok account, Khan is seen with a document behind Dwayne Johnson, which could seemingly be a WWE contract.

An image from the video is attached below. The scene may subliminally indicate a confirmed deal between the two sides.

Also, The People's Champion confirmed the possibility of him facing The Tribal Chief down the line during his famous appearance on the Patt McAfee show in 2023.

While he could have just had a simple non-related segment like he did with Austin Theory last year, he chose to take a shot at Roman Reigns this time. This may indicate that the much-awaited dream match is being set up, and a contract is signed. As of now, nothing is confirmed; these are just hints we've managed to gather. Time will reveal the truth soon.

Wrestling veteran believes Cody Rhodes will understand the possible change in plans after The Rock's return

While most fans expected to see Cody Rhodes go up against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40, his spot may be in jeopardy as The Rock teased a match with The Tribal Chief.

When asked what Cody Rhodes will do at the Show of Shows, wrestling veteran Disco Inferno stated he believes Rhodes will understand that The Great One vs. The Head of The Table is a bigger match from the business perspective, so he may have to find another opponent and leave his story incomplete for now.

"The Rock and Roman, obviously, if he does come back for WrestleMania, that is the draw. That is the match. It's a long time in the making that one. So, unfortunately, Cody would understand that too, I imagine," he said.

Who do you think Roman Reigns will battle at WWE WrestleMania 40? Let us know in the comments section.

