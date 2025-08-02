  • home icon
  • WWE
  • John Cena
  • Did Triple H give away the outcome of John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes at WWE SummerSlam? Possibility explored

Did Triple H give away the outcome of John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes at WWE SummerSlam? Possibility explored

By Ankit Singh
Published Aug 02, 2025 18:00 GMT
Cody Rhodes and John Cena [Image Credits: WWE
Cody Rhodes and John Cena. [Image from WWE's X]

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H has made all the preparations for the first-ever two-night edition of SummerSlam. The match card for this year’s Biggest Party of The Summer is stacked with star power and several multi-person matches. While fans are eager to witness the premium live event, The Game may have already given away the result of the Undisputed WWE Championship match between John Cena and Cody Rhodes.

Ad

This week’s SmackDown episode saw The Franchise Player thanking The American Nightmare for forcing him into the Street Fight Match at the 2025 SummerSlam. The Never Seen 17 stated that this was the final boot in the backside that he needed to get back to his senses. John Cena openly admitted that he turned heel and threw away his 25-year legacy because he bought into “someone’s” crazy idea and decided to build a shocking TV moment.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

While this ''someone'' could be The Rock, the sudden babyface turn seems to have given away the outcome of Cena’s title defense against QB1. The record-setting 17-time World Champion said that he never wanted to ruin pro wrestling, asserting that he loves it a lot. Cena also clarified that he wants to take the Undisputed WWE Championship belt home so that fans don’t forget about him after his retirement.

Ad
Ad

With this, the credibility of his threats has completely vanished. Moreover, WWE won’t be pressured to keep the title on John Cena anymore, as he can continue the rest of his Retirement Tour as the good guy without losing momentum. Thus, it is highly likely that Cody Rhodes will win the Street Fight at SummerSlam.

The Franchise Player can show up for his remaining appearances and feud with top heels on the main roster. While this is a big possibility, all of this is speculation so far.

Ad

John Cena has promised to unleash his best version on Cody Rhodes at WWE SummerSlam 2025

Following his confession, John Cena spoke to Cody Rhodes and the WWE Universe and said that he will make sure to bring his A game to SummerSlam. The already hyped-up crowd roared even louder when The Franchise Player dropped his famous catchphrases, “You want some? Come get some,” and “The champ is here!”

Ad
Ad

Back to living with his code of Hustle, Loyalty, and Respect, the Undisputed WWE Champion said that the only ''platinum rapper'' coming to beat up the 40-year-old on Sunday would be him. This was a jab at Cena taking the help of rapping megastar Travis Scott at WrestleMania 41 to dethrone The American Nightmare.

Cody Rhodes opened beer cans with his SummerSlam opponent to celebrate the return of the real John Cena. It will be interesting to see what The Game has in store for the two men in their Street Fight Match this Sunday.

About the author
Ankit Singh

Ankit Singh

Twitter icon

Ankit Singh is a WWE Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. His educational background in psychology helps him gain insight into several storyline twists in pro wrestling. Ankit has been a fan of the industry since childhood; the on-screen action gives him an adrenaline rush and led him to pursue a career in content writing. He has nearly three years of experience in the industry, working for organizations like Essentially Sports and NB Media as a news writer, editor, and scriptwriter.

Ankit started following pro wrestling in high school. At the time, Edge (aka Cope) was making waves as part of his World Heavyweight Title feud with Alberto Del Rio. He grew up watching modern-day greats such as Sheamus, Randy Orton, and John Cena. The Shield was the top faction in WWE in 2012-13, and its breakup storyline made Ankit a lifelong fan of the sport. Orton and Seth Rollins are Ankit’s favorite wrestlers in the men’s division. He admires The Viper’s character work, in-ring skills, and longevity. Meanwhile, he looks up to The Visionary because the latter is a complete wrestler, in his opinion. Ankit likes Liv Morgan’s heel gimmick and promo skills in the women's division. He was also fond of AJ Lee’s presentation and microphone skills in the PG Era.

Besides pro wrestling, Ankit likes to watch anime, play video games, and discover new music.

Know More

75 year old legend has challenged Cody Rhodes HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Mittal
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications