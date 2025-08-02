Did Triple H give away the outcome of John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes at WWE SummerSlam? Possibility explored

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H has made all the preparations for the first-ever two-night edition of SummerSlam. The match card for this year’s Biggest Party of The Summer is stacked with star power and several multi-person matches. While fans are eager to witness the premium live event, The Game may have already given away the result of the Undisputed WWE Championship match between John Cena and Cody Rhodes.This week’s SmackDown episode saw The Franchise Player thanking The American Nightmare for forcing him into the Street Fight Match at the 2025 SummerSlam. The Never Seen 17 stated that this was the final boot in the backside that he needed to get back to his senses. John Cena openly admitted that he turned heel and threw away his 25-year legacy because he bought into “someone’s” crazy idea and decided to build a shocking TV moment.While this ''someone'' could be The Rock, the sudden babyface turn seems to have given away the outcome of Cena’s title defense against QB1. The record-setting 17-time World Champion said that he never wanted to ruin pro wrestling, asserting that he loves it a lot. Cena also clarified that he wants to take the Undisputed WWE Championship belt home so that fans don’t forget about him after his retirement.With this, the credibility of his threats has completely vanished. Moreover, WWE won’t be pressured to keep the title on John Cena anymore, as he can continue the rest of his Retirement Tour as the good guy without losing momentum. Thus, it is highly likely that Cody Rhodes will win the Street Fight at SummerSlam.The Franchise Player can show up for his remaining appearances and feud with top heels on the main roster. While this is a big possibility, all of this is speculation so far.John Cena has promised to unleash his best version on Cody Rhodes at WWE SummerSlam 2025Following his confession, John Cena spoke to Cody Rhodes and the WWE Universe and said that he will make sure to bring his A game to SummerSlam. The already hyped-up crowd roared even louder when The Franchise Player dropped his famous catchphrases, “You want some? Come get some,” and “The champ is here!”Back to living with his code of Hustle, Loyalty, and Respect, the Undisputed WWE Champion said that the only ''platinum rapper'' coming to beat up the 40-year-old on Sunday would be him. This was a jab at Cena taking the help of rapping megastar Travis Scott at WrestleMania 41 to dethrone The American Nightmare.Cody Rhodes opened beer cans with his SummerSlam opponent to celebrate the return of the real John Cena. It will be interesting to see what The Game has in store for the two men in their Street Fight Match this Sunday.