Did Trish Stratus really date Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson? Looking at her relationships in WWE

Trish Stratus is a name that resonates with millions of WWE fans around the world. Known for her iconic status as a seven-time WWE Women's Champion, Stratus continues to be a trailblazer for women in professional wrestling.

However, in addition to her in-ring accomplishments, Stratus' personal life has also been a subject of interest for many fans. Specifically, her handful of relationships with fellow wrestlers.

Rumors of a romantic relationship between Stratus and The Rock began to surface in the early 2000s. The two had great on-screen chemistry, which led to speculation that they were more than just friends. Some believe that the two had a brief fling, while others think that they were simply colleagues. However, neither Trish Stratus nor The Rock ever confirmed these rumors.

The pair shared a kiss on WWE television in 2006, which sparked even more talk of their real-life romantic relationship. In the segment, the former Women's Champion thanked Dwayne in his locker room with a friendly kiss on the cheek. However, the friendly gesture turned into a passionate kiss.

Many fans took this segment to mean the two stars would eventually have a romantic storyline together, though this would not end up happening.

While rumors of a romantic relationship between the two have persisted for years, there is no concrete evidence to support these claims. What is clear, however, is that Trish Stratus and The Rock have always had a great professional relationship and have shared some memorable moments throughout their time in WWE.

Trish Stratus' husband on her kiss with The Rock

Despite her past relationships with various WWE Superstars, Trish Stratus has been married to her husband Ron Fisico since 2006. The couple have known each other since their high school years and after 14 years of dating, they tied the knot.

The love angle between The Rock and Stratus happened in 2001 before the couple got married. While the segment did not lead to any kind of romantic storyline between the two, sharing a kiss with Dwayne Johnson may have caused some turmoil.

This is fortunately not the case with Fisico, as Stratus has mentioned his supportiveness as a partner when it comes to her wrestling career. The former Women's Champion appeared on an episode of Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette and shared her husband's reaction to the kiss.

"I went, ‘I have to kiss The Rock tonight.’ He’s like, ‘Cool. That’s going to be great for your character.’ Amazing, right? As opposed to what maybe another husband might say,” said Stratus.

After 2 children and 17 years of marriage, the couple has been going strong and has continued to encourage each other throughout the years.

