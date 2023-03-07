Did Vince McMahon ever have a mustache? The Billionaire's style over the years

Vince McMahon possibly having a mustache during his latest visit to WWE RAW, was one of the news that got fans buzzing. The topic has since been debunked, but it did result in many people wondering if the 77-year-old ever sported one.

In his decades-long career in the Stamford-based promotion, Vince McMahon never had a mustache. Due to his high position in the company, he is mostly seen wearing suits. Although in rare cases, he changes into simpler attire, like a black tank top and sweats, when he is going to be inside the ring. An example could be when he joined the 1999 Royal Rumble and in a 2006 episode of RAW when he fought John Cena.

According to reports, the 77-year-old was present on the recent Monday Night Show to show support for the returning John Cena, who he has a close relationship with. It was also shared that he didn't take part in any of the actions, but he remained in the Gorilla position throughout the show.

Former WWE manager reveals what Vince McMahon does in order not to grow a mustache

The WWE Chairman has to keep a certain image, especially when out in public for his company. As it turns out, he is not only concerned with what he was wearing but also regarding his facial hair.

On a previous episode of Jim Cornette's podcast Cornette's Drive-Thru, the former manager revealed that McMahon will come to the rental car and make sure his suits are properly placed before shaving. As it turns out, Vince makes sure to shave multiple times to make sure no mustache will grow.

“He’ll take his electric razor out of his briefcase and while he is talking on the phone or while he is talking to you or while he is looking at his book with his glasses down on his nose, he will be shaving, for minutes and minutes on end, he will grind that shaver into his face like he is attacking the whiskers, because he doesn’t want to miss one single, and he will do this multiple times per day.” [H/T 411 Mania]

Wrestlelamia.co.uk @wrestlelamia Sadly this pic of Vince McMahon sporting a mustache is fake LOL Sadly this pic of Vince McMahon sporting a mustache is fake LOL https://t.co/UfGttVR99J

From the looks of it, fans may not see Vince McMahon sporting a mustache anytime soon. Despite having a seemingly lighter role in the Stamford-based promotion now, the 77-year-old will continue to make sure that his appearance is to his liking.

