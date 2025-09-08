Did Wade Barrett Leave WWE? The Truth Revealed Following Concerning Reports

By Ishaan Rathi
Published Sep 08, 2025 01:01 GMT
Wade Barrett is commentator in WWE currently [Image Credits: WWE.com]
Wade Barrett is commentator in WWE currently [Image Credits: WWE.com]

WWE has been at a whole new level of entertainment and success in recent months. Everything, from the action to the storylines, has been top-tier, and credit goes to Triple H for his leadership. A major problem the company faced in previous years now seems to have been resolved.

WWE now has a very effective and balanced commentary team across all its brands, and fans are really enjoying it. One of the incredible commentary team members is Wade Barrett. He has been on a roll with his mic work and has proven to be one of the best when it comes to commentary.

However, recent rumors suggest that Barrett was taken off the commentary team and that both RAW and SmackDown will have Michael Cole and Corey Graves behind the desk. This has raised questions for millions around the world, and fans on social media are speculating that he is leaving WWE. However, that's not the case.

Barrett himself cleared the air on X with a recent post, stating that the reports were causing chaos on the internet and clarifying that he was not on his way out of the company. The veteran stated that he had requested a couple of weeks off and that he would be back on the desk in no time.

“I usually ignore BS reports like this, but it’s causing needless hate to be spewed towards people I work with. WWE have kindly given me a couple of weeks off for personal time (booked nine months ago), and then I’m back to business as usual. A complete non-story. The end,” he wrote.
While Barrett is set to return to the commentary desk very soon, it will be interesting to see if WWE makes any changes to the teams on RAW and SmackDown once he comes back.

WWE Hall of Famer apologized to Wade Barrett recently

Nikki Bella had a massive showdown with Becky Lynch at Clash in Paris, and the Hall of Famer didn’t like a comment Barrett made about her. Bella tried to talk to the 45-year-old backstage but felt ignored, which she later shared publicly on her podcast.

Wade Barrett then clarified that he didn’t ignore the veteran and revealed that he had discussed everything with Bella and settled their differences, which led to the Hall of Famer issuing a public apology to Barrett.

"Lol yes great news! Sorry been off X this week. Thank you Stu!!! This all has been so wild!! Sorry for not coming to you first before chatting with Brie on the pod. Was not expecting any of this. You know how much love I have for you and loved our chat! So excited for you! Enjoy that well deserved time off," she wrote on X.
Fans will have to wait and see what the company has in store next for Nikki Bella.

Edited by Neda Ali
