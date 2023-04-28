Did WWE accidentally leak major hint about Roman Reigns' future in official Draft list?

Roman Reigns is scrambling to ensure The Bloodline remains loyal to one another. The cracks that have formed in the faction over the past few months have been difficult for The Tribal Chief, especially with Jey Uso being absent from the faction for a while.

WWE Draft 2023 is now around the corner. As per Triple H, everyone is eligible for the Draft, which means every member of The Bloodline is individually eligible for WWE Draft 2023.

WWE has released a list of superstars who are eligible to be drafted for each night of Draft 2023. As per the list, WWE has split up The Bloodline into two groups of two each. Hence, Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa will be drafted on night one on SmackDown, and The Usos will be drafted on night two on RAW. Given that WWE has split up the faction for WWE Draft 2023 could hint at the possible plans the company has for The Bloodline.

WWE @WWE



It all kicks off TOMORROW on wwe.com/article/the-ww… The Superstars eligible for each night of the #WWEDraft have been revealedIt all kicks off TOMORROW on #SmackDown , 8/7c on @FOXTV The Superstars eligible for each night of the #WWEDraft have been revealed 👀 It all kicks off TOMORROW on #SmackDown, 8/7c on @FOXTV! wwe.com/article/the-ww…

While nothing is set in stone, and superstars can be picked for either brand on Friday and Monday, it’s important to note that The Judgment Day have also been listed separately for the WWE Draft 2023. Rhea Ripley has been listed away from the rest of the group.

WWE Draft 2023 could be the end of The Tribal Chief-led faction, which has been one of the most dominant stables in WWE history.

Roman Reigns is a priority for WWE Draft 2023

While anything is possible during the Draft, there has been a hint of how much USA Network is prioritizing The Bloodline and The Tribal Chief.

As per Ringside News, USA Network wants Roman Reigns above all.

"The WWE Draft is coming up, and that will bring big changes. We are told that USA Network wants Roman Reigns over anything else. Having a title belt exclusive to RAW is 'second choice' for USA Network. The Bloodline 'remains first choice' for them."

WWE @WWE



has brought back a legendary championship on BREAKING NEWS: WWE will crown a BRAND NEW World Heavyweight Champion on May 27 at #NightofChampions @TripleH has brought back a legendary championship on #WWERaw that The Game knows all too well! BREAKING NEWS: WWE will crown a BRAND NEW World Heavyweight Champion on May 27 at #NightofChampions!@TripleH has brought back a legendary championship on #WWERaw that The Game knows all too well! https://t.co/BNxvJK2rRh

It’s possible the new World Heavyweight Championship was introduced to ensure that one superstar doesn’t have to defend both titles on both shows on a weekly basis. However, fans have wondered if the company will go back to splitting the Universal Championship and WWE Championship between SmackDown and RAW.

The only way to truly grasp what WWE’s plans are moving forward is to patiently wait for the Draft.

Recommended Video Roman Reigns and WWE stars who saved their careers by turning heel

Poll : 0 votes