Former Women's Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Naomi are widely expected to make a comeback at WWE Crown Jewel 2022. Major hints about their comebacks have surfaced in recent weeks, but they have not materialized.

The team of Boss & Glow departed the company during the May 16th live edition of WWE RAW. Both were reportedly dissatisfied with their creative direction during the McMahon era. On a side note, many still consider their return to be pending under Triple H’s rule.

Prior to Crown Jewel 2022, eagle-eyed fans spotted Sasha Banks and Naomi back in the WWE intro video. This could be a sign that the duo have signed with the company but their returns have been postponed. In another case, it could be a sign of respect given by WWE to its former multi-time champions.

The rumors of Sasha Banks and Naomi returning at Crown Jewel 2022 were backed by coincidental occurrences. They were pulled from a scheduled appearance for the Vulture Festival next Saturday. Moreover, Banks took to Instagram to share a hopeful yet cryptic video on her future.

Sasha Banks says a date is coming that she's been waiting for the last 6 months.



Following their exit from professional wrestling, Sasha and Naomi took to the acting industry. They made several appearances on T.V. shows and premieres and were recently spotted on the She-Hulk set. It remains to be seen which career direction they will eventually pursue.

Although Sasha Banks and Naomi didn't return at WWE Crown Jewel 2022, they are reportedly still marked on the main roster

Several reports on the company's standing with Sasha and Naomi popped up after the duo’s departure in May. According to the latest, the Boss & Glow team are still listed on the internal roster.

Currently, there are also reports of Triple H planning to push NXT Superstar Cora Jade as the “next Sasha Banks.”

“Everybody loves Cora. She’s on the fast track to becoming the next Sasha Banks. She has the same thing Sasha has, she’s talented she’s got this unique look about her, she’s super young and she’s pretty decent in the ring, right? The potential of her becoming a big deal is high and WWE sees that.” (H/T GiveMeSport)

Boss & Glow were believed to be returning during the Women’s Tag Title Tournament. The crowd favorites may still get into a program for the gold, instantly, as the heelish duo of Dakota Kai and IYO SKY recently dethroned Asuka and Alexa Bliss at Crown Jewel 2022.

