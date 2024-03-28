Did WWE drop another tease about Steve Austin and John Cena's returns? Looking at their latest social media hint

Many fans want to see John Cena return to the ring at WrestleMania 40. The show's star power will be through the roof if The Rock and The Cenation Leader are present on the card. Besides Cena, another former champion viewers want to see in Philadelphia is Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Both Austin and John Cena were The Rock's rivals at different points. The Texas Rattlesnake passed the torch to Rocky, who later passed it to Cena. Hence, it would make sense for them to return to protect Cody Rhodes against The Brahma Bull and The Bloodline's ruthlessness. Interestingly, WWE may have dropped a hint about their returns at The Show of Shows.

The Rock was present on the latest episode of WWE RAW. In the show's closing moments, Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins brawled with Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso at ringside. The American Nightmare was ultimately attacked by The Brahma Bull in the backstage area. While the duo was in the parking area, John Cena and Stone Cold Steve Austin's posters were seen on a production truck.

This could be a massive hint about their involvement in the Cody Rhodes-Bloodline saga. Moreover, a report indicated that WWE focusing on the abovementioned production truck wasn't a coincidence.

What is the other tease dropped by WWE for John Cena and Stone Cold Steve Austin's potential returns?

WWE recently dropped a compilation of various returns over the years on social media. The Cenation Leader and The Texas Rattlesnake were in the mix, which could be another significant tease about their involvement at WrestleMania XL.

The compilation was shared with the caption, "You never know who might show up at #WrestleMania." Although many other names were featured in the post, it so happens that Cena and Austin are most likely to return at The Show of Shows.

The other stars featured in the video were Cody Rhodes, nWo, The Undertaker, and The Hardy Boyz. While Rhodes is wrestling at 'Mania, nWo might not reunite after Scott Hall's passing. The Phenom will reportedly attend the annual spectacle but will likely not make an in-ring appearance. Lastly, Matt and Jeff are currently signed to AEW.

John Cena recently expressed his desire to be at WrestleMania 40 during The Drew Barrymore Show. While there is a rumor that WWE is trying to get Stone Cold Steve Austin involved in WrestleMania 40, his potential role in the event hasn't been finalized.

Here's what The Cenation Leader said on 'The Drew Barrymore Show'

Cena made an appearance on the show while promoting his latest movie, Ricky Stanicky. This is when Drew Barrymore discussed WrestleMania 40, revealing she will be attending the event, and John Cena also gave an update about his potential appearance.

The 16-time World Champion wants to be at the event, but at the time of the interview, he hadn't received an invitation from WWE to attend the show or play a role in it. It's unknown if the conversation between the company and John Cena has progressed since then.

