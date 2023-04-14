Did WWE drop a massive hint about Roman Reigns' future as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion? Here's how

WWE’s latest announcement could pertain to Roman Reigns’ future as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. The Night of Champions Premium Live Event has replaced the King and Queen of the Ring, which was set to be held on May 27, seemingly to commemorate The Tribal Chief’s 1000-day reign as Universal Champion. The massive change also contains implications for a potential world title split as per the history of the event.

The Night of Champions prominently features championship matches. Since 2008, a tradition has seen each title being kept on the line, much to the pleasure of fans. Seth Rollins defended both his United States Title and WWE World Heavyweight Title consecutively in 2015 during the last edition of the event. A similar case could be for his former Shield brethren.

Given that the Night of Champions event has never featured a match for the unified world championships, Roman Reigns’ landmark moment could prove to be a handful. WWE could pit two opponents against him, with each individually competing for the Universal Title and the WWE Title, respectively. A consecutive world title fight could also hype the return of Night of Champions after eight years.

The May 27 event could serve as an opportune time to introduce a new champion in a brand following the 2023 Draft. Simultaneously, it could result in the continuation of the Roman Empire. The Head of the Table, overcoming all odds on a historic day, will summarize his dominant run over the past few years.

Cody Rhodes could step up once again to take on Roman Reigns at the Night of Champions

The Tribal Chief is rumored to miss out on the upcoming Backlash event. Wrestling fans will be disappointed if he also misses out on the action at the Night of Champions. Given the event’s tradition, it is safe to bet that Roman Reigns will defend his titles one way or the other.

Brock Lesnar is rumored to be colliding with Gunther at SummerSlam. This means his feud with Cody Rhodes could be short-term. Following a potential win at Backlash, The American Nightmare may overcome each challenge Roman Reigns throws in front of him to get the rematch he deserves.

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Roman Reigns has not been pinned in over 1200 days Roman Reigns has not been pinned in over 1200 days 🎯 https://t.co/saX1e5eopb

Following an injury update, AJ Styles’ four-month recovery process is expected to be coming to an end. The Phenomenal One is one of the most credible babyfaces on the roster, so he could be pitted against Reigns. A feud between The Bloodline and The O.C. is still awaited.

If The Tribal Chief is indeed set to go up against two challengers for the Universal and WWE Titles, respectively, then Seth Rollins could stake his claim at one of the titles. Given that Rollins is the only person to have defeated Reigns in the past three years, albeit via Disqualification, he could consider himself a viable contender.

