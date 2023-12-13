Did WWE give away a major clue on CM Punk's first match on RAW? Exploring the potential

Ever since CM Punk returned to WWE last month, fans have been on the edge of their seats to see him compete in the squared circle. It looks like they will finally get their wish fulfilled, as Punk is set to wrestle his first match in the Stamford-based company in over a decade.

The Straight Edge Superstar is currently riding on the edge of a lightning bolt. Therefore, WWE has been in no hurry to herald his first feud on the roster. Punk has been unfolding the layers of his comeback story step by step every week.

With him signing with Monday Night RAW this week, it seems WWE has decided to shift gears. The Second City Saint is set to wrestle against Dominik Mysterio at a live event on December 30, 2023, as part of WWE's Live Holiday Tour at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California.

This also gave a potential clue that WWE could be planning a feud between Punk and Dominik on the main roster. The Second City Saint could wrestle his first match on Monday Night RAW against Dirty Dom.

The matches in the live events often give an idea of what the company could be planning in regard to the ongoing feuds and storylines. It is noteworthy that WWE even ran a backstage angle between CM Punk and The Judgment Day this week on RAW.

Hence, there's a good possibility that Dominik Mysterio could be the first opponent of The Second City Saint on the red brand after his triumphant return to WWE.

Was the CM Punk and Seth Rollins promo segment unscripted?

This week's Monday Night RAW saw an unfathomable moment when CM Punk and Seth Rollins were standing in the same ring face-to-face. It was a moment that had been ten years in the making and gave chills to the fans.

Rollins, who has a real-life animosity with Punk, did not hold back from digging out the past and sled him when he finally got to do so. Every word that came out of his mouth sounded authentic.

Those were the things Rollins had always said about the Straight Edge Superstar in interviews when the latter was not even a part of WWE. The entire promo segment between both superstars on this week's RAW was seemingly unscripted, as it did not have a producer listed, as per Fightful Select.

It could be surmised from the fact that every word that The Visionary uttered during his promo was not coated with erroneous assumptions. Seth Rollins' promo culminated his years-long grudge against CM Punk.

