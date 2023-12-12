Why did CM Punk sign with WWE RAW? Exploring what Adam Pearce offered that Nick Aldis and HBK didn't

CM Punk officially signed with WWE RAW on Monday after meeting Shawn Michaels and Nick Aldis last week. As one of the top stars in the Stamford-based promotion, Punk would have received remarkable offers from all three brands. However, Adam Pearce secured his services, leading fans to wonder what led to The Second City Saint signing a RAW-exclusive contract.

CM Punk appeared on the December 11, 2023, episode of WWE RAW and confirmed he would officially be part of the red brand. The main talking point of the segment was his confrontation with Seth Rollins.

During their exchange, The Visionary lambasted Punk for calling the company his home after quitting and criticizing it for years. However, another moment in the segment could hint at what Adam Pearce offered to The Second City Saint to sign him to a RAW-exclusive deal.

Besides possibly offering a handsome amount of money, Pearce could have allowed Punk to make certain decisions independently. During the segment, the WWE RAW star announced he was entering the 2024 men's Royal Rumble match. It's possible that Punk decided to do it on his own, and he didn't discuss it with the official backstage.

Another advantage Pearce seemingly had over Michaels and Nick Aldis was his relationship with CM Punk. Both men met on the independent scene and have remained friends for over two decades.

What subtle change happened during CM Punk and Seth Rollins' promo?

Punk and Rollins' confrontation on Monday Night RAW

Punk and Rollins officially kickstarted their long-awaited feud with an intense face-off this week. The moment got some fans to chant Punk's name while others sang The Visionary's song.

Another interesting aspect of the exchange was a subtle change in Rollins' on-screen presentation. He wasn't his usual funny self, as he delivered a serious promo.

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo highlighted the same on the latest episode of Legion of RAW. The wrestling veteran wondered if both men discussed their promo and agreed to keep its tone serious.

"I'm wondering if Punk had anything to do with this. Did you notice he did not use the ridiculous laugh one time in this promo? I'm wondering if that had anything to do with Punk saying, 'You know what, like really, let's leave the laugh in the back. Let's have a serious promo.'"

Which WWE RAW star welcomed CM Punk to the brand?

Punk's return to WWE seemingly garnered mixed reactions from the locker room. However, Cody Rhodes welcomed the Chicago native to the company with open arms. On this week's show, Rhodes said he knew only one man could finish his story next year.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see what's next for CM Punk on WWE RAW.

Look who just challenged Randy Orton right here.