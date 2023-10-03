Did WWE give hints about Edge going to AEW? Analyzing potential clues

Edge left WWE to join AEW after his contract expired. The Rated R Superstar debuted in Tony Khan’s promotion at WrestleDream on Sunday night. The Stamford-based promotion had already hinted at Adam Copeland’s exit from the company before his Climate Pledge Arena appearance.

Reports came out ahead of AEW WrestleDream that WWE had removed Copeland from the internal roster list. The Rated R Superstar was also cut from the SmackDown intro. Then, at No Mercy 2023, NXT’s commentary team gave his “Master Manipulator” moniker to Baron Corbin.

Expand Tweet

All these things pretty much confirmed the multi-time world champion was AEW bound. It was reported after his big debut that WWE had abandoned the “Rated R Superstar” nickname in 2020. Thus, AEW referred to Copeland as the same during and after his debut at WrestleDream.

For those unaware, the WWE Hall of Famer capped off his 25-year career with an epic match against long-time friend Sheamus. The pair main evented the August 18 episode of SmackDown in Copeland’s home country of Canada.

When will Edge wrestle in AEW? Know the date

The Rated R Superstar made his AEW debut in front of a red-hot crowd at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle this past Sunday. The veteran arrived to save Darby Allin and Sting from Christian Cage, Luchasaurus, and Nick Wayne.

At the post-WrestleDream scrum, Tony Khan revealed Adam Copeland will wrestle a full-time schedule in AEW with his first Dynamite appearance set for this Wednesday before a Collision showing on Saturday, October 7.

Khan also revealed that Copeland would make his AEW debut against Luchasaurus on the October 10 episode of Tuesday Night Dynamite at the Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, MO.

Expand Tweet

Fans will have to wait till Wednesday to find out what AEW will have in store for Adam Copeland.

A former WWE writer thinks Bronson Reed's push could be in jeopardy here.