Multi-time champion done with WWE for good? Major clue hidden in plain sight on SmackDown

WWE SmackDown is the home to some of the biggest stars in the company. From Roman Reigns to Charlotte Flair, the blue brand boasts the best of the best in the company. It seems the same cannot be said for a multi-time champion.

The star in question is none other than Edge. The WWE Hall of Famer was not part of the SmackDown intro tonight. This seems to confirm speculation that he’s done with WWE amid reports that his contract expires on September 30.

Edge’s last televised appearance came on the August 18, 2023, episode of the blue brand. The Rated-R Superstar wrestled the final match in his current contract against longtime friend Sheamus. The pair closed the show with an incredible match.

Following his match, reports emerged that Edge "presented to WWE what it would take to retain his services, but the promotion declined to meet his request." The former World Heavyweight Champion took to Twitter to deny the reports.

"There's nothing going on. There's no hard feelings between me and WWE. I love WWE, it's my dream gig. It's all I ever wanted to do. I didn't come at them with some crazy contract or anything, they didn't deny me. I have a contract extension sitting in my inbox, I just don't know what to do," Edge said.

Edge could be headed to AEW after SmackDown intro snub

PWInsider reported hours before SmackDown that Edge had been removed from the miscellaneous list of WWE's internal roster.

The report said the 49-year-old star was removed from the internal roster but added to the miscellaneous list.

Edge will become a free agent on October 1. The recent SmackDown intro snub only adds to the speculation that he’s headed to AEW. The WWE Hall of Famer is heavily rumored to debut at AEW’s WrestleDream, which takes place this Sunday.

Fans will have to wait to see if their favorite sports entertainer joins Tony Khan’s promotion.