Did WWE make an error in the ending of Roman Reigns' match at Money in the Bank? Possible reasons explored

Roman Reigns' match at Money in the Bank did not only entertain the WWE Universe, but it also left the majority shocked. After 1294 days, Reigns was finally pinned by Jey Uso at this year's MITB. While the loss was shocking, Reigns being pinned by Jey was even more shocking.

Looking at the ending now, it seems WWE may have made a mistake with the conclusion. Roman Reigns' loss does not seem to be the error. However, Reigns being pinned is what could be the mistake. After all, considering his dominant reign as champion, this makes him look weak.

Another element that looked to be against Roman Reigns was the failed pin attempts by him. Taking into account that The Tribal Chief has beaten some of the best in the business, one would expect him to get past Jimmy and Jey Uso with ease. However, that did not happen, and Reigns was seen struggling.

While these things that happened in the match may not seem big, they will certainly leave an impact. Because after 1294 days of remaining unpinned, Reigns was finally pinned by someone fans least expected. However, many fans consider this ending a full circle moment in The Bloodline story. It will be interesting to see where The Tribal Chief goes from here.

Baron Corbin was the last person to pin Roman Reigns before Money in the Bank

Over the years, Roman Reigns has become a megastar in WWE. Once struggling to find his foot in the company, Reigns turned things around for himself. The inclusion of Paul Heyman by his side further improved things greatly for Reigns, and the creation of The Bloodline only solidified his place as an epic wrestler.

In recent times, WWE has portrayed Reigns to be unbeatable. After all, he is still the champion, and his reign has surpassed 1000 days. However, just when Reigns seemed unbeatable, The Usos defeated him and Solo Sikoa in a tag match. Not only did they defeat the duo, but Jey Uso went on to pin Reigns for the first time in 1294 days.

This then led to many questions about who was the last person to pin Roman Reigns before Money in the Bank. The answer to this question would be Baron Corbin. In 2019, Corbin faced Reigns at TLC. While Reigns was doing well, interference by Dolph Ziggler and The Revival led to a victory for Corbin.

However, since this defeat to Corbin, Reigns went on to become one of the most formidable forces in the WWE. But getting pinned by Jey Uso at Money in the Bank this weekend would be something that will play in Reigns' mind for a long time to come. It will be interesting to see how this story progresses further.

