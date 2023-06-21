When WWE released Mandy Rose from her contract, the move upset many fans. Considered to be a talented wrestler, many wished for Rose to be brought back. But, that did not happen. However, a recent WWE superstar has drawn a lot of comparison to Mandy Rose.

The superstar in question is NXT Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton. Based on her look and appearance, many question that through Stratton, did WWE aspire to replace Mandy Rose? While this topic has garnered a lot of interest, the answer to such a question would be no.

Way before Rose could be released from her contract, Tiffany Stratton was already a set for a massive push by the company. So, even if Rose had never been released, Stratton would have still been able to garner more or less the same attention and success that she has had in recent times.

⭐️𝓐𝕷𝖃𝖃𝖃⭐️ @PUNxALXXX She honestly looks even more like Mandy. They had a plan for her to replace her from the start, and I knew it… She honestly looks even more like Mandy. They had a plan for her to replace her from the start, and I knew it… https://t.co/ih06FQ8asj

Currently, Tiffany Stratton is one of the most talked about superstars at NXT. She is enjoying her reign as the current NXT Women's Champion. Stratton will defend her title against 19-year-old Thea Hail in week two of the NXT Gold Rush.

Mandy Rose recently addressed her equation with

Sonya Deville

Among the many friendships in wrestling, the one between Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville was beautiful to see. Best friends since their days on Tough Enough, Rose and Deville experienced a rise in popularity in WWE at the same time.

Not only did they debut as members of Absolution on the Main Roster, but they also formed another Tag Team later on. The two also feuded with each other and experienced most things the company had to offer. However, since Rose's release from the promotion, the equation might have slightly changed.

During an Instagram Q&A, Rose spoke about her relationship with Sonya Deville. While she said that Deville was her best friend, she also mentioned that they did not meet much. Rose said:

"Of course. She's still my bestie. We just don't see each other that much anymore. But she'll always be my bestie," the former NXT Women's Champion said.

Since Mandy's release last year she has not wrestled for any other promotion.

Mandy Rose addressed her future in wrestling

Mandy Rose is yet to appear inside the ring since her release. Naturally, her absence from the squared circle has left many fans disappointed.

Recently during her Instagram Q&A session, Rose was asked about her future in wrestling. And based on her answer, it seems that it might be quite some time before we see her return to the ring. Rose said:

"I don't know. You'll just have to wait and see if and when. But I'll say I am very busy right now doing a lot of cool things that I can't wait to share with you guys and I'm very happy. So, that's all that matters."

Rose's absence from the ring over the last few months has definitely made her fans upset. However, whenever Rose decided to return to wrestling, she can expect to receive a huge pop from the crowd she will wrestle in front of.

