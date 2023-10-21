Did WWE reveal Roman Reigns vs. LA Knight's plans for tonight? Exploring what can happen

Just a few hours before Friday Night SmackDown, WWE announced that Roman Reigns would lock horns with LA Knight at the upcoming premium live event, Crown Jewel. The match was destined to happen sooner than later and the company has finally pulled the trigger.

With this announcement, it looks like WWE has seemingly revealed what's in store for tonight's SmackDown. Fans have been speculating that they would once again get to witness the two superstars in the ring in a fierce promo battle similar to last week.

However, Roman Reigns is not scheduled for tonight's SmackDown emanating from the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas. Nonetheless, LA Knight could appear on the show and have a promo segment to hype up their upcoming match.

There is a very good possibility that he might engage in a war of words with Paul Heyman. Moreover, he might have a physical altercation with Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa on the blue brand tonight.

This might even lead to a singles match between The Megastar and Jimmy Uso on the show. There is also a good possibility that WWE might announce a contract signing for next week's SmackDown.

Possible reason why LA Knight is facing Roman Reigns

LA Knight's popularity has been soaring in recent months. The Yeah Movement has started to take over the industry, as Knight has been receiving thunderous reactions from the WWE Universe every time he appears.

Therefore, the sports entertainment giant had no other option but to listen to the fans and capitalize on his red-hot momentum. With fans clamoring to see him in the main event picture, the company was compelled to move him up in the hierarchy.

There couldn't be a better option than putting LA Knight against the top star of this industry, Roman Reigns. A feud with the Tribal Chief will catapult Knight's career and build him into an even bigger star in the Stamford-based promotion.

WWE has been seemingly preparing the 40-year-old for a monstrous push and this could be a glimpse of it. LA Knight will be having the biggest match of his career at Crown Jewel as he will get a shot at Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

These are all the potential reasons why the former NXT Superstar is facing Roman Reigns at the spectacular event in Saudi Arabia. WWE has finally heard the fans, as this officially marks The Megastar's ascension to the top.

