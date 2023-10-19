LA Knight and Roman Reigns achieved incredible feat on WWE SmackDown

LA Knight and Roman Reigns are two of the hottest stars in WWE currently. The two came head to head during the season premiere edition of SmackDown in a star-studded episode of the show.

The show was kicked off by John Cena before The Tribal Chief confronted The Cenation Leader flanked by Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman. Cena acknowledged the champion and agreed with Reigns that he didn't deserve a title shot, but there was someone else who did.

This brought out LA Knight to a thunderous ovation from the audience. Knight told Reigns he was coming for his title before he was blindsided by Jimmy Uso. He would go on to get a major win over Solo Sikoa in the main event before he was laid out by a spear from The Tribal Chief.

The highlights for this segment was uploaded by WWE on its official YouTube channel, and the number of views had surpassed over a million, as pointed out on Twitter/X.

Expand Tweet

It's not often that a highlight uploaded from the weekly shows garners over a million views so quickly, with only certain major Bloodline segments crossing the mark.

The fan reaction in the arena for Knight was the loudest while he was in the ring with two all-time greats. The response to the video proves that the love among fans was not limited to the live audience, with fans on social media wanting their fix of LA Knight too.

You can watch the highlight video below:

LA Knight lays out Roman Reigns and the rest of The Bloodline at live event

On Saturday night, WWE held a SuperShow in Kansas City. Roman Reigns successfully defended his title against former honorary Uce Sami Zayn with help from Solo Sikoa. After the match, Jimmy and Solo attacked The Master Strategist, which brought out LA Knight to make the save.

The Megastar had faced Jimmy Uso in a match earlier in the night, which he won by disqualification after The Bloodline's enforcer interfered in the match. Knight would have the last laugh on the night as he laid out all three Bloodline members with a BFT each after the main event.

Knight has been building up momentum coming up to Crown Jewel, where he is likely to face Reigns for the title.

It'll be interesting to see if WWE pulls the trigger on giving the hottest star in the industry his first title or if he will be another opponent vanquished by The Tribal Chief.

Did you enjoy the confrontation between Knight and Reigns? Do you think he should be the one to end the legendary title reign? Let us know in the comments below.

Recommended Video John Cena's weirdest WWE matches