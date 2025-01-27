Did WWE ruin 2-time champion's return after 302 days at the 2025 Royal Rumble? Analyzing the decision

The surprise returns and appearances are just some of the reasons why many wrestling fans have been anticipating the upcoming 2025 WWE Royal Rumble event. While the names of many participants have been kept a secret, that seemingly wasn't the case for Omos.

Omos was last seen on WWE television during the April 5, 2024, episode of SmackDown, where he competed in the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal. In December of that same year, it was announced that he was heading to Pro Wrestling Noah, where he became a member of Team 2000X, eventually winning the GHC Tag Team Championship. A few days ago, he announced that he was returning to the Stamford-based promotion and relinquished the title, which seemed to be a bad move en route to Royal Rumble 2025.

As mentioned above, the former RAW Tag Team Champion hasn't been seen on WWE television since April. If he hadn't announced his return to the company, fans would have been under the assumption he was still busy in Japan and wouldn't be able to perform at the Rumble.

Several big names were already announced to join the match, like John Cena, CM Punk, Roman Reigns, and more. Recently, it was even shared that Charlotte Flair was returning to the Royal Rumble. This adds more to why the two-time champion's return after apparently 302 days shouldn't have been announced, as the card is already packed with names fans will tune in to watch.

Does a former superstar think Omos should return to WWE ahead of the 2025 Royal Rumble or remain in Japan?

It's safe to say that The Nigerian Giant being in Japan did him better than being in the Stamford-based promotion in the past few weeks. He was used more regularly, became a champion, and could showcase his skills more. This is why former WWE Superstar EC3 was in favor of Omos staying in Pro Wrestling Noah for a while.

While on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 said that Omos should have wrestled in Japan for a year, as it might even save The Nigerian Giant's career in the Stamford-based promotion.

"He needs to be there for like a year, and they need to build it sort of like he's a developing legend, and now he's coming from the Orient, and they have all this great footage of people going nuts over him, him destroying people left and right, like a freaking Godzilla movie. With enough time passing, if and when he's ready, you could give him that singles experience outside the WWE bubble; maybe it [Omos' WWE career] could be saved."

It remains to be seen if Omos will indeed be part of the 2025 Royal Rumble.

