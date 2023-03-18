Did WWE's recent upload hint at Roman Reigns' demise at WrestleMania 39? Twitter certainly thinks so!

Roman Reigns and The Bloodline have ruled WWE for over two years and have held the top championships in the company for a very long time. However, their reign looks increasingly like it's coming to an end at WrestleMania 39.

At this year's Show of Shows, The Tribal Chief is set to defend his undisputed title against Cody Rhodes in the main event of the show. It has been rumored that The Usos will be defending their titles against Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. The current challengers look to be the ideal stars to dethrone the corrupt faction.

Recently, WWE fans on Twitter have started to predict that Roman Reigns and The Bloodline will meet their demise at WrestleMania 39. A recent move from the company's side has added fuel to the flame.

The promotion's official YouTube channel recently uploaded a video of The Bloodline's complete history since 2020. Fans are widely speculating that the video is a hint that the faction's historic rule will end very soon. Some tweets are given below.

However, does this mean that the corrupt faction will lose their titles at WWE WrestleMania 39? We can never be sure. It is certainly possible that the promotion will allow The Head of The Table to complete 1000 days as champion and let Cody Rhodes or even someone else win the titles at SummerSlam 2023.

Roman Reigns and The Bloodline's storyline has seen twists and turns leading up to WWE WrestleMania 39

Fans originally thought the feud between Rhodes and Reigns would not be very personal and would mainly concentrate on The American Nightmare's quest to become champion.

However, the rivalry became totally personal when Paul Heyman revealed that the late Dusty Rhodes always wanted a son like Roman Reigns. Now, Cody Rhodes will look to prove that he is better than The Tribal Chief to make his father proud.

On the other side, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens are also continuing their quest to take down The Bloodline. However, Owens has refused to do it alongside Rhodes and Zayn and prefers to do it on his own.

Also, fans were convinced that Jey Uso could leave his cousins to join Sami Zayn. However, he proved his loyalty to his family and will fight alongside his cousins. If Kevin Owens agrees to side with Zayn, the two could certainly team up to face The Usos for the Undisputed Tag Team Championships at WWE WrestleMania Hollywood.

Do you think Roman Reigns and his family will lose their titles on The Grandest Stage of Them All? Let us know in the comments section.

