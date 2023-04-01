Did WWE SmackDown drop a major spoiler on Roman Reigns' WrestleMania 39 match? Here's what you might have missed

WrestleMania 39 is on the horizon yet Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes could get some last-minute tweaks based on the latest WWE SmackDown proceedings. Their match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship is set to be the main event of Night Two. However, the latest reports and events indicate that a split of the world titles is a possibility.

It was earlier reported that Triple H planned to replace the Universal Title with the good ol' World Heavyweight Title. The potential introduction of a new championship generated curiosity. Fans were on the lookout for hints about the future of the current world titles on WWE SmackDown and weren't left disappointed.

On the latest WWE SmackDown show, Cody Rhodes cut a promo to hype his anticipated clash against Roman Reigns. He was on the verge of completing his "finishing my story" line when he was interrupted by The Head Of The Table's entrance theme. Reigns demanded an acknowledgement out of Rhodes before holding one of his world championships in the air.

Interestingly, Reigns only used the WWE Championship to mock his opponent during the promo and entered WWE SmackDown with it being wrapped around his waist. Paul Heyman, meanwhile, carried the Universal Championship in the meantime. The Tribal Chief usually uses both his world titles in an attempt to undermine his opponent right before a showdown.

On another note, Cody mentioned how he will defeat Roman for the 'Undisputed Universal Championship', omitting the word WWE in the whole line. The American Nightmare could have had a slip of tongue, but both competitors highlighting the two individual championships has caused fans to buzz with belief of a potential split.

WWE could introduce a stipulation right before the Reigns vs. Rhodes fight at WrestleMania 39. This compels both gladiators to battle twice to capture/retain each of the world championships. This will keep The Tribal Chief's reign intact, who is on the verge of completing 1000 days as Universal Champion, while Cody Rhodes will have his time to shine.

WWE SmackDown: Roman Reigns stands tall before his WrestleMania 39 fight against Cody Rhodes

The American Nightmare has dealt with The Bloodline's scare tactics thus far. Despite Paul Heyman's sick mind games, Roman Reigns' constant jibes at Rhodes' legacy, Cody has remained unfazed. He even bashed Solo Sikoa on WWE SmackDown last week to make an emphatic statement going into WrestleMania 39.

Most of the time, the segments between The Head of the Table and Cody have ended with the latter's theme playing at the end. He has towered over The Tribal Chief's mind games. It wasn't the case today though. Roman Reigns understood that his opponent's mind could not be conquered. He shoved the world title in front of his face to exemplify 'greatness on a different level.'

With the competitors not being physical during the whole build-up to WrestleMania 39, the pop from the crowd will blow the roof once the first strike lands on any of them.

