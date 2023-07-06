Did WWE subtly hint at Edge's SummerSlam 2023 opponent? Analyzing the possibility

Edge is slated to return on this week's episode of WWE SmackDown, and he might also meet his SummerSlam 2023 opponent during the show. Interestingly, his possible rival has already stood face-to-face with another wrestling legend.

The Grayson Waller Effect is set to feature Edge as the show's next guest on this week's edition of the blue brand. The last time fans saw The Rated-R Superstar in the ring was against AJ Styles and Rey Mysterio in the World Heavyweight Championship tournament.

While he failed to qualify for the semifinals of the world title tournament, Edge's upcoming meeting with Grayson Waller could lead to a first-time-ever SummerSlam bout.

WWE has already subtly hinted at the meeting of both men in previous months. Before the Hall of Famer faced Styles and Mysterio, he posted a heartfelt video on Twitter, stating that he was planning to reclaim the title he never lost. In response, the former NXT star retweeted the post and said he had some questions.

You can view the interaction below:

During their meeting on SmackDown, it's possible that Edge could confront Grayson Waller after the latter attacked John Cena at the recent Money in the Bank event. The segment could get heated, as the Hall of Famer may not like the Australian star's brash attitude. He could eventually challenge Waller for a WWE SummerSlam match.

Was Edge the first rumored opponent for Grayson Waller at WWE SummerSlam?

This week's Grayson Waller Effect could feature an interesting exchange

SummerSlam is one of the biggest events produced by the Stamford-based promotion. Hence, many top names are expected to appear at the high-profile show. While The Rated-R Superstar is speculated to be Waller's opponent for The Biggest Party of the Summer, the company also seemingly considered other names to face the latter.

Before Money in the Bank 2023, it was reported that Logan Paul was pitched to face Grayson Waller in Detroit. Xero News via Wrestlebuddy suggested that Paul's feud with Waller feud was supposed to begin when The Maverick appeared on The Grayson Waller Effect.

Despite the rumors, Paul is now feuding with Ricochet, and it might even lead to a match between the two at SummerSlam. This could allow Waller to lock horns with Edge on August 5.

Will SummerSlam be Edge's final appearance in WWE?

Many expect the Hall of Famer to retire soon, as he previously mentioned that he will be wrapping up his in-ring career in the near future.

Although the multi-time champion deserves to exit the company at one of the most significant events of the year, this may not be how he wants to end his storied career. On August 18, SmackDown will emanate from Toronto, and many believe The Rated-R Superstar could have his final bout in front of his home crowd at the show.

It remains to be seen if the match between the SmackDown stars will take place at SummerSlam.

Do you think Grayson Waller can hold his own against The Rated-R Superstar? Sound off in the comments section below.

