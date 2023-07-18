Do Cody Rhodes and brother Dustin Rhodes have separate mothers? Personal lives explored

It's well known that Dustin and Cody Rhodes are the sons of the late great Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes, but their mothers are different. Despite this, the brothers share a great bond.

Dustin and Cody Rhodes have different mothers. The AEW star is the first-born son of Dusty and his first wife, Sandra McHargue. The former couple married in 1965, and The Natural was born in 1969. Dusty and his Sandra parted ways in 1975.

On the other hand, Cody's mother is Michelle Rubio. She was the wife of The American Dream until the latter's passing in 2015. They were married for 37 years after tying the knot in 1978.

The American Nightmare left the Stamford-based promotion in 2016 and made waves on the independent circuit before co-founding AEW in January 2019. He left the Tony Khan-led company in 2022 and returned to WWE at WrestleMania 38.

Dustin left WWE in 2019 and joined his brother in AEW. He is still signed to the Jacksonville-based company as an in-ring competitor and backstage personality.

Which WWE Superstar did Cody Rhodes' mother almost "fight" backstage?

Dustin and Cody Rhodes with their mothers

It's known that professional wrestling is staged. Regardless wrestlers compromise their bodies to put on a show for fans. Although Michelle is aware of the kayfabe aspect of the business, her mother instincts still kicked in during one of Cody's matches.

The American Nightmare suffered a torn pec last year, sidelining him for months. He returned as the final entrant during the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble Match. Before claiming the victory, he had a vicious back-and-forth showdown with Gunther.

After the bout, Cody Rhodes revealed that his mother was so worried about his condition that she was ready to fight The Ring General backstage.

"My mom, I was watching her face. [During the match, did you see her?] I saw her, and she just was [shocked] because she looked at him when he was backstage like she wanted to fight him. Because every chop [he put that pec to work] God."

Cody Rhodes' mother was at this week's WWE RAW

The American Nightmare is among WWE's top talents today, but his rock-solid character goes soft around his family. This was on display during Monday's RAW.

Cody started the episode by addressing the crowd and later shared that his mother was in the audience. He emotionally talked about Michelle, but Brock Lesnar cut the moment short. The latter attacked The American Nightmare in front of his family.

Witnessing Cody expressing his admiration for his mother on live TV was heartwarming for fans worldwide.

What did you think about Lesnar attacking Cody in front of the latter's mom? Sound off in the comments section below.

Is Rhea the new Chyna? We asked Shawn Michaels right here