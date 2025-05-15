Do Jey Uso and Bron Breakker hate each other in real life? The truth following their latest turn of events

Next week on RAW, Jey Uso and Bron Breakker are set to go head-to-head in the middle of the ring. This will be another match in a long-standing rivalry that started last year. They've had plenty of heated battles and several backstage altercations, but the question arises: Do they hate each other in real life?

This comes after the latest turn of events on this week's episode of RAW. On the instructions of Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker blindsided Jey Uso and laid him out. This forced Adam Pearce's hand, who made the match official, but in reality, the answer is no, they do not hate each other.

In fact, despite their rivalry on screen, Jey Uso and Bron Breakker are actually good friends. They have hung out on several occasions, worked out, and even travelled together. Recently, The Main Event sent a message to the 27-year-old ahead of their match next week.

It's always nice to see superstars hanging out and supporting each other, even when they're sworn enemies in the ring. That being said, both men are professional enough to put their friendship aside and bring the heat once they don their wrestling gear.

Safe to say, there match next Monday is sure to be an incredible one, and it will be interesting to see which of them comes out on top.

Jey Uso could play a huge role in Bron Breakker's match at Saturday Night's Main Event

Regardless of the outcome of their match next Monday, both Jey Uso and Bron Breakker will need to turn their attention to Saturday Night's Main Event when all is said and done. After all, Uso will be defending the World Heavyweight Championship, while Breakker will be teaming up with Seth Rollins.

While Uso defends his title against the social media sensation Logan Paul, Rollins and Breakker will be focusing on Sami Zayn and CM Punk. It is sure to be a gruelling match, but one that could end poorly for the new faction, especially if The Main Event gets involved.

Granted, Uso might have his hands full with The Maverick, but he could make some time to help out his allies, Zayn and Punk.

Either way, Saturday Night's Main Event in Tampa, Florida is sure to be an exciting show.

